Wolverine Power Cooperative and Clēnera Announce Contract for Largest Solar Array in Southwest Michigan

Wolverine is Michigan's leader in new renewable energy—currently providing members with power that is 60 percent carbon-free. Wolverine's current renewable portfolio includes more than 210 MW of wind and solar. Wolverine is pleased to continue growing that portfolio with the addition of the Gemstone Solar project.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clēnera and Wolverine Power Cooperative (Wolverine) today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Wolverine and Clēnera's affiliate, Gemstone Solar LLC. Gemstone Solar is scheduled to be commercially operational by the end of 2023, and will deliver 150 MWac (180 MWdc) of clean energy to Wolverine members. Clēnera, a developer of large-scale solar and storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will manage construction and operation of Gemstone Solar.

"Wolverine's mission is to provide reliable and competitive power to its member-cooperatives," said Eric Baker, President & CEO of Wolverine Power Cooperative. "We are proud to build on our 70-year history with significant additional commitments to responsible, sustainable and carbon-free projects like Gemstone Solar."

Gemstone Solar will occupy approximately 1,000 acres of land in Cass County, Michigan. Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2023. It is estimated that 350 construction jobs will be created.

Once operational, Gemstone Solar will generate 150 MWac of reliable, cost-competitive, and clean energy to Wolverine's members, generating enough energy to supply more than 24,000 Michigan homes.

"Clēnera has seen great success in Iowa and Indiana over the last several years, so we are excited to partner with Wolverine Power Cooperative to expand into Michigan and provide clean energy to their customers," commented Jared McKee. "Not only are we increasing renewable energy in the state, we are also seeing significant growth at Clēnera, which Gemstone Solar demonstrates."

About Wolverine Power Cooperative

Wolverine Power Cooperative is a generation and transmission cooperative serving the wholesale power supply and transmission needs of seven member-owners: Cherryland Electric Cooperative (Grawn); Great Lakes Energy (Boyne City); HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative (Portland); Midwest Energy & Communications (Cassopolis); Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op (Onaway); Spartan Renewable Energy (Cadillac); and Wolverine Power Marketing Cooperative (Cadillac). Learn more by visiting www.wolverinepowercooperative.com