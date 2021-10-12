checkAd

BD MULTIMEDIA EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2021, 10:44  |  19   |   |   

BD MULTIMEDIA
BD MULTIMEDIA: EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

12-Oct-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

Following the October 1st press release, the company will put to the vote of its shareholders the change of the articles of association allowing the shares to be by default bearer shares.

It is calling an extraordinary general meeting on November 9th in order to be able to manage larger volumes of transactions in BD Multimedia.

In the coming months, several actions will be undertaken with the objective of a higher valuation of assets and an increase in the liquidity of securities:

  • Request to Euronext to change the quotation method for continuous quotation,
  • Company name change reflecting our new orientation,
  • Operational implementation of our new subsidiary UNIQUIRE acting in the NFT industry,
  • Shareholder communication plan adapted to the ongoing transformation,
  • Relaunch of the payment activity based on the "large accounts" strategy and in line with the actions successfully undertaken in 2019.

Daniel DORRA, CEO of the company comments: "I am confident in our capacity to achieve the important necessary changes, which will also rely on new talents. In 2020 and 2021 our operations will have been weak in terms of figures, but we have prepared a major change. Our broad technical expertise will allow us to enter the blockchain revolution. Our board members and I are determined to offer investors a dynamic and liquid stock in growth sectors. "

Seite 1 von 3
BD Multimedia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BD MULTIMEDIA EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares BD MULTIMEDIA BD MULTIMEDIA: EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares 12-Oct-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE today repaid its 25m EUR unsecured German bond due 2024 ahead of schedule
DGAP-Adhoc: Regenbogen AG: Anhebung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2021
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM beschließt Aktienrückkauf
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Criminal complaint against Fraser Perring et al.
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Strafanzeige und Strafantrag gegen Fraser Perring ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG erwirbt Wohnungsportfolio mit 152 Einheiten in München
DGAP-Adhoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Begebung einer neuen fünfjährigen Anleihe mit einem ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu