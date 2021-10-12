EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

Following the October 1st press release, the company will put to the vote of its shareholders the change of the articles of association allowing the shares to be by default bearer shares.

It is calling an extraordinary general meeting on November 9th in order to be able to manage larger volumes of transactions in BD Multimedia.

In the coming months, several actions will be undertaken with the objective of a higher valuation of assets and an increase in the liquidity of securities:

Request to Euronext to change the quotation method for continuous quotation,

Company name change reflecting our new orientation,

Operational implementation of our new subsidiary UNIQUIRE acting in the NFT industry,

Shareholder communication plan adapted to the ongoing transformation,

Relaunch of the payment activity based on the "large accounts" strategy and in line with the actions successfully undertaken in 2019.

Daniel DORRA, CEO of the company comments: "I am confident in our capacity to achieve the important necessary changes, which will also rely on new talents. In 2020 and 2021 our operations will have been weak in terms of figures, but we have prepared a major change. Our broad technical expertise will allow us to enter the blockchain revolution. Our board members and I are determined to offer investors a dynamic and liquid stock in growth sectors. "