TotalEnergies, Repsol and Partners Aim to Develop Large-Scale Hydrogen Facility in Orkney Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 10:54 | | 15 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 10:54 | (PLX AI) – Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL), the consortium formed by Macquarie's Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group is studying the use of offshore wind to power the production of green hydrogen on an industrial scale on the island of Flotta in Orkney, Scotland.

The OWPL consortium has submitted a proposal to the Crown Estate Scotland’s offshore wind leasing round (ScotWind) to develop the N1 plan option area west of Orkney

If successful, its proposal – called the West of Orkney Windfarm – could deliver renewable power to a green hydrogen production facility at the Flotta Terminal

Plans to power the proposed Flotta Hydrogen Hub are being developed by OWPL in partnership with Flotta Terminal’s owner Repsol Sinopec, and Uniper



