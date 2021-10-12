Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the third quarter from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa, the Lindero Mine in Argentina, the San Jose Mine in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine in Peru, and the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso. The company produced 65,425 ounces of gold and 1,711,881 ounces of silver or 87,950 gold equivalent 1 ounces. Gold and silver production for the first nine months of 2021 totaled 131,029 ounces and 5,518,458 ounces, respectively, or 203,640 gold equivalent 1 ounces.

Gold production of 65,425 ounces; 411 percent increase over Q3 2020

Silver production of 1,711,881 ounces; 20 percent decrease over Q3 2020

Lead production of 8,245,289 pounds; 23 percent increase over Q3 2020

Zinc production of 12,436,276 pounds; 21 percent increase over Q3 2020

Third Quarter Consolidated Operating Highlights

Third Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2020 Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Lindero, Argentina Yaramoko4, Burkina Faso Consolidated Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Lindero, Argentina Consolidated

Peru San Jose, Mexico Lindero,

Argentina Consolidated OPERATIONAL FIGURES Tonnes milled 136,410 248,985 126,677 107,002 255,226 Average tpd milled 1,516 2,862 1,377 1,189 2,934 Ore placed on pad2 (t) 1,387,134 675,000 SILVER2 Grade (g/t) 78 195 74 254 Recovery (%) 80.97 91.84 83.06 91.87 Production (oz) 275,223 1,436,658 1,711,881 210,206 1,917,540 2,127,746 GOLD Grade (g/t) 0.48 1.22 1.10 7.28 0.60 1.52 0.83 Recovery (%) 71.97 91.27 97.8 65.96 91.66 Production3 (oz) 1,529 8,910 26,235 28,751 65,425 1,366 11,425 12,791 LEAD Grade (%) 3.14 3.15 Recovery (%) 87.26 90.17 Production (lbs) 8,245,289 8,245,289 6,702,053 6,702,053 ZINC Grade (%) 4.74 4.93 Recovery (%) 87.31 88.59 Production (lbs) 12,436,276 12,436,276 10,313,225 10,313,225

Notes:

Gold equivalent production does not include lead or zinc, and is calculated using gold to silver ratio of 1 to 76 Metallurgical recovery for silver at the Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate Lindero production includes gold in carbon columns and electrolytic cement; Yaramoko production includes only doré Includes production from the Yaramoko Mine, subsequent to the completion of the business combination with Roxgold Inc. on July 2, 2021 Totals may not add due to rounding



Lindero Mine, Argentina: Record production of 26,235 ounces of gold, in line with guidance

During the third quarter of 2021, the onsite impact of COVID-19 diminished resulting in less disruptions to the operations, with the company screening 74 positive cases compared to 160 cases registered in the second quarter of 2021. To date, including company and contractor personnel, 94 percent of the workforce has been vaccinated with one dose and 40 percent with two doses. The government of Argentina has announced that travel restrictions will start to ease in November, which should improve lead times and onsite technical assistance from foreign vendors.

In the third quarter of 2021, a total of 1,387,134 tonnes of ore were placed on the leach pad averaging 1.10 g/t gold containing an estimated 49,247 ounces of gold.

Total gold production for the quarter was 26,235 ounces, comprised of 24,318 ounces in doré and an increase of 1,918 ounces of gold-in-carbon (GIC) inventory. Gold production for the first nine months of 2021 totaled 68,088 ounces, in line with the updated annual guidance (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 19, 2021, “Fortuna reports production of 55,953 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter and issues updated guidance for 2021”).

Third Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021

Ore mined1 (kt) 2,466 1,817 1,610 Waste mined1 (kt) 2,114 1,638 1,220 Total mined1 (kt) 4,581 3,455 2,830 Strip ratio (waste to ore) 0.86 0.90 0.76 Ore placed on leach pad1 – conveyors (kt) 1,236 675 404 Ore placed on pad1 – trucks (kt) 152 802 1,728 Ore placed grade1 (g/t) 1.10 0.95 0.82 Gold placed on pad1 (oz) 49,247 44,889 56,330 GIC inventory (oz) 4,483 2,565 1,770 Change in GIC inventory2 (oz) 1,918 794 1,770 Doré poured (oz) 24,318 18,726 20,562 Gold produced (oz) 26,235 19,521 22,332

Notes:

Lindero tonnes and gold grade are estimated using grade control sampling of blast holes; tonnes are reported to the nearest thousand Quarter-on-quarter change in GIC inventory

Mining

The owner operated fleet continues to perform according to management´s expectations. A total of 2,466,259 tonnes of ore were mined in the third quarter, at a strip ratio of 0.86:1. Mine waste movement increased 29 percent compared to the previous quarter and is in line with plan.

Mine reconciliation and metallurgical performance

Reconciliation of tonnes, grade and gold ounces mined as ore, continues to demonstrate a good correlation with the reserve model with differences for all parameters of less than 6 percent for the third quarter and less than 3 percent for the year to date.

The metallurgical balance indicates that overall actual gold recovery from the heap continues to increase and is in line with expected theoretical recoveries based on the granulometric composition and metallurgical types of ore placed on the leach pad and results of ongoing 2.5-meter-tall column test work conducted to date.

Processing

All processing areas are performing as planned with 1,235,602 tonnes of crushed ore placed on the leach pad via conveyor stacking during the third quarter, an 83 percent increase over the previous quarter.

Material placed during the quarter on the leach pad was in line with the updated plan, averaging 13,430 tonnes per day, 41 percent above the previous quarter. The operation has achieved steady growth in performance through the quarter, averaging 14,514 tonnes per day during the month of September, including over 16,000 tonnes per day during the second half of the month.

The expansion of carbon columns at the ADR plant is on schedule and commissioning is expected early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Grade control estimates at Lindero are based on blast hole chip samples submitted to Lindero’s on-site laboratory for preparation and assaying for gold, using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. The QA-QC program includes the blind insertion of certified reference standards and assay blanks at a frequency of approximately 1 per 20 normal samples as well as the submission of duplicate samples for verification of sampling and assay precision levels by an ISO 9001:2000 certified umpire laboratory. ALS Global Laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina prepared the samples for assaying and then forwarded the samples to ALS Global Laboratory in Lima, Peru for assay by standard fire assay methods.

San Jose Mine, Mexico: Quarterly performance as expected, year to date production results aligned with guidance

The San Jose Mine produced 1,436,658 ounces of silver and 8,910 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2021 with average head grades for silver and gold of 195 g/t and 1.22 g/t, respectively. Silver and gold production for the first nine months of 2021 totaled 4,707,496 ounces of silver and 29,477 ounces of gold. Production for the quarter and year to date are in line with guidance with lower head grades for silver and gold versus the third quarter of 2020.

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso

The Yaramoko Mine produced 28,751 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2021 with an average gold head grade of 7.28 g/t; slightly below the plan for the quarter.

Unplanned downtime due to the premature changeout of a SAG mill pinion bearing in August contributed to slightly lower mill throughput of 126,677 tonnes in the quarter against a plan of 127,917 tonnes. This, in addition to some necessary re-sequencing of production stopes at the 55 Zone, due to isolated ground conditions causing bridging which resulted in a reprioritization of lower grade stopes, contributed to the minor production shortfall.

These issues have been remedied and are not expected to continue nor affect fourth quarter performance which is expected to be in line with guidance.

Caylloma Mine, Peru: Outperformance; 12 percent increase in gold production, 23 percent increase in lead production and a 21 percent increase in zinc production compared with the third quarter of 2020

Since the third quarter of 2020, Caylloma’s production continues to benefit from higher contribution of mineralized material from the expansion into the Animas NE reserves, where the company has focused exploration over the last couple of years. In the third quarter of 2021, the mine produced 275,223 ounces of silver with an average head grade of 78 g/t. Silver production for the first nine months of 2021 totaled 810,962 ounces, which is above plan.

Gold production was 1,529 ounces, an increase of 12 percent over the third quarter of 2020. The increase in production is due to higher head grades located in the Animas NE vein. Gold production for the first nine months of 2021 totaled 4,712 ounces, which is above plan.

Lead and zinc production for the third quarter of 2021 was 8,245,289 pounds and 12,436,276 pounds respectively. Base metal production for the first nine months of 2021 totaled 36,169,039 pounds of zinc and 24,570,519 pounds of lead. The higher zinc and lead production for the quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, is mainly due to the voluntary 21-day suspension of operations in 2020 to sanitize and disinfect the mine site (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 28, 2021, “Fortuna announces resumption of production at the Caylloma Mine, Peru”.

The Animas NE vein is emerging as a new center of gravity for the mine’s production, where exploration potential remains open in multiple directions.

Qualified Persons

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

