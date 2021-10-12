CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the nine months and quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months was $5.6 million compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2020; and $2.1 million for the quarter compared to $3.4 million for the same quarter the prior year, which included record quarterly operating results for the Bank’s Mortgage Banking Division due to the significant mortgage refinance activity related to lower interest rates in 2020.

Return on average assets was 0.99% for the nine-month period, compared to 1.05% for the same period in 2020; and 1.08% for the quarter compared to 1.73% for the same quarter in 2020.

Common stock tangible book value increased to $56.14 per share outstanding at September 30, 2021, compared to $52.28 at December 31, 2020, and $50.35 at September 30, 2020, reflecting a 12-month increase of 11.5%.

Net interest income for the nine months and the quarter increased by $0.9 million and decreased by $0.3 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020. The primary reason for the improvement is a 61 basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities over the respective time period, while the yield on interest earning assets declined by only 37 basis points. The change in the cost of interest bearing liabilities is primarily due to repricing products and accounts in a lower rate environment and a shift in balances from higher-rate time deposits to lower-rate money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts. The increase in net interest income combined with slower asset yield declines due to the relatively high percentage of fixed rate earning assets, resulted in a 3.23% net interest margin for the nine month period, which is up 13 basis points from September 30, 2020.

Loan portfolio asset quality and environmental factors contributed to a $0.7 million reversal of loan loss provisions during the nine-month period in 2021 compared to provisions of $1.0 million for the same period in 2020, for a difference of $1.6 million between the two periods.

At the same time, there was a $2.9 million decrease in non-interest income during the nine-month period compared to the same period in 2020. Mortgage banking operating results remain strong with elevated earnings, although not as high as the same period in 2020 due, in part, to a significantly lower level of rate refinance activity as rates are higher and the market is experiencing refinance burnout.

Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.25% and 0.18%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, down from 0.54% and 0.23%, respectively, at December 31, 2020, and 0.60% and 0.22%, respectively, at September 30, 2020. The results continue to be near this credit cycle’s best, partially due to collection related activity and federal monetary policy and fiscal support measures for businesses and households.

During 2020 and 2021, CIBM Bank originated $63 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. As of September 30, 2021, PPP loan balances paid down to approximately $17 million, with substantially all paid off PPP loans to date receiving 100% forgiveness funding from the SBA.

Balance sheet liquidity is currently supported by robust deposit levels, with checking account deposits up $32.6 million and savings and money market account deposits up $43.7 million, since year-end. The increases reflect ongoing marketing activity and the general market liquidity conditions bolstered by federal fiscal and monetary policies (e.g., low interest rates and liquidity support programs).

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Continued strong results in commercial and residential mortgage lending were complimented by a sizeable increase in activity by our Government Guaranteed Lending Division, which has generated $7.8 million in SBA 7(a) and 504 loan originations year to date. In addition, after a significant build up by CIB Marine and peers in the allowance for loan losses last year, we have been cautiously unwinding that in 2021 due to improved asset quality in the portfolio and economic conditions supported by prior monetary and fiscal support measures for businesses and households.”

Noting the improved deposit mix and net interest margin, Mr. Chaffin commented, “Our Project Falcon initiatives, combined with market liquidity conditions, have supported improvement in our deposit mix and lower cost of funds, which extended our net interest margin’s positive trend into the third quarter. Since year-end 2020, our checking and savings deposit product balances have increased $76 million, with time deposits down $38 million. Both CIB Marine and the market have perceptively high levels of cash and cash equivalents in the balance sheet, primarily due to the uncertain nature of the stability of checking and money market product balances.”

He concluded, “Finally, thanks to the approval granted by our common and preferred shareholders at their meetings held on September 24, 2021, we have moved forward with our Preferred Stock Redemption Plan and expect to execute the $18 million Initial Redemption in October. Nearly 50% of all outstanding preferred shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis at $825 per share. With a current carrying value and liquidation preference of $850 and $1,000 per preferred share, respectively, the transaction represents a discount to the carrying value of the redeemed shares of approximately $545,000, or $0.42 per outstanding share of common stock. Further, following the Initial Redemption, the dilution that would occur with the conversion of the Series B Shares to common shares (which may occur only in certain, limited circumstances) will be reduced from 40% to 24% of the total issued and outstanding common shares on a pro-forma, fully-diluted basis.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 6,311 $ 6,239 $ 6,265 $ 6,489 $ 7,202 $ 18,815 $ 20,507 Interest expense 417 456 536 765 1,017 1,409 4,049 Net interest income 5,894 5,783 5,729 5,724 6,185 17,406 16,458 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (413 ) (300 ) 20 101 501 (693 ) 952 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,307 6,083 5,709 5,623 5,684 18,099 15,506 Noninterest income (1) 4,072 3,135 5,146 6,566 8,104 12,353 15,235 Noninterest expense 7,517 7,279 7,940 9,317 9,056 22,736 22,686 Income before income taxes 2,862 1,939 2,915 2,872 4,732 7,716 8,055 Income tax expense 788 558 798 565 1,322 2,144 2,178 Net income $ 2,074 $ 1,381 $ 2,117 $ 2,307 $ 3,410 $ 5,572 $ 5,877 Common Share Data: Basic net income per share (2) $ 1.63 $ 1.08 $ 1.67 $ 1.82 $ 2.69 $ 4.36 $ 4.69 Diluted net income per share (2) 0.94 0.63 0.97 1.06 1.56 2.55 2.73 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 56.14 54.19 53.25 52.28 50.35 56.14 50.35 Book value per share (3) 51.07 49.16 48.21 47.19 45.27 51.07 45.27 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,274,216 1,282,917 1,268,947 1,267,584 1,267,582 1,277,464 1,260,499 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 2,196,173 2,208,600 2,185,433 2,181,142 2,181,868 2,188,547 2,163,850 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 775,912 $ 753,660 $ 752,715 $ 750,982 $ 793,604 $ 775,912 $ 793,604 Loans 559,079 553,642 540,206 539,227 546,351 559,079 546,351 Allowance for loan losses (8,699 ) (9,165 ) (9,253 ) (9,122 ) (9,037 ) (8,699 ) (9,037 ) Investment securities 102,243 108,825 112,400 108,492 107,351 102,243 107,351 Deposits 624,579 609,964 608,433 586,373 593,370 624,579 593,370 Borrowings 34,577 29,592 30,736 51,310 87,994 34,577 87,994 Stockholders' equity 108,984 107,051 105,593 103,704 101,271 108,984 101,271 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (4) 3.21 % 3.26 % 3.23 % 3.14 % 3.30 % 3.23 % 3.10 % Net interest spread (5) 3.12 % 3.16 % 3.13 % 3.01 % 3.16 % 3.14 % 2.90 % Noninterest income to average assets (6) 2.13 % 1.68 % 2.79 % 3.43 % 4.12 % 2.20 % 2.72 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.92 % 3.91 % 4.27 % 4.86 % 4.60 % 4.03 % 4.06 % Efficiency ratio (7) 75.34 % 81.69 % 72.72 % 75.77 % 63.38 % 76.28 % 71.71 % Earnings on average assets (8) 1.08 % 0.74 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 1.73 % 0.99 % 1.05 % Earnings on average equity (9) 7.59 % 5.18 % 8.10 % 8.83 % 13.51 % 6.95 % 8.05 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.18 % 0.32 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (10) 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.49 % 0.27 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (10) 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.25 % 0.60 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10) 1.56 % 1.66 % 1.71 % 1.69 % 1.65 % 1.56 % 1.65 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 575.33 % 519.26 % 459.21 % 421.14 % 338.59 % 575.33 % 338.59 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) 0.04 % -0.16 % -0.08 % 0.01 % -0.04 % -0.07 % -0.02 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 14.05 % 14.20 % 14.03 % 13.81 % 12.76 % 14.05 % 12.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.14 % 18.02 % 18.15 % 17.44 % 16.13 % 18.14 % 16.13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.88 % 16.76 % 16.89 % 16.19 % 14.87 % 16.88 % 14.87 % Leverage capital ratio 12.44 % 12.32 % 11.88 % 11.46 % 11.20 % 12.44 % 11.20 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 179 176 179 176 176 179 176 Number of banking facilities 10 10 10 11 11 10 11 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.03 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (10) Excludes loans held for sale.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 69,217 $ 52,467 $ 51,691 $ 29,927 $ 30,544 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - 8,208 Securities available for sale 99,813 106,383 109,965 106,014 104,866 Equity securities at fair value 2,430 2,442 2,435 2,478 2,485 Loans held for sale 18,258 13,168 18,136 42,977 67,496 Loans 559,079 553,642 540,206 539,227 546,351 Allowance for loan losses (8,699 ) (9,165 ) (9,253 ) (9,122 ) (9,037 ) Net loans 550,380 544,477 530,953 530,105 537,314 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,140 3,140 3,140 3,140 3,140 Premises and equipment, net 3,979 3,873 4,476 4,682 4,667 Accrued interest receivable 1,813 1,916 1,983 2,050 2,075 Deferred tax assets, net 15,193 15,632 16,417 16,292 18,547 Other real estate owned, net 403 403 1,875 1,875 2,103 Bank owned life insurance 5,894 4,861 4,831 4,802 4,774 Goodwill and other intangible assets 115 120 126 131 137 Other assets 5,277 4,778 6,687 6,509 7,248 Total Assets $ 775,912 $ 753,660 $ 752,715 $ 750,982 $ 793,604 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 122,441 $ 121,862 $ 109,466 $ 92,544 $ 91,134 Interest-bearing demand 62,414 61,439 63,033 59,679 61,262 Savings 287,609 266,085 268,026 243,888 225,724 Time 152,115 160,578 167,908 190,262 215,250 Total deposits 624,579 609,964 608,433 586,373 593,370 Short-term borrowings 34,577 29,592 30,736 51,310 54,052 Long-term borrowings - - - - 33,942 Accrued interest payable 111 127 140 246 398 Other liabilities 7,661 6,926 7,813 9,349 10,571 Total liabilities 666,928 646,609 647,122 647,278 692,333 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference 37,308 37,308 37,308 37,308 37,308 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,289,494 and 1,285,385 issued shares; 1,275,425 and 1,268,316 outstanding shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (1) 1,302 1,301 1,295 1,282 1,282 Capital surplus 179,557 179,421 179,291 179,188 179,090 Accumulated deficit (109,997 ) (112,071 ) (113,452 ) (115,569 ) (117,875 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,348 1,626 1,685 2,029 2,000 Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 108,984 107,051 105,593 103,704 101,271 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 775,912 $ 753,660 $ 752,715 $ 750,982 $ 793,604 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 67,837 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2021 and 59,842 shares at December 31, 2020.



