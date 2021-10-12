Change in Equinor’s policy for adjusted earnings in the Renewables segment

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will, from third quarter change its policy for how gains and/or losses from sales of assets are recognised in Adjusted earnings for the Renewables segment.

Equinor has decided to change its policy for how gains and/or losses from sales of assets are recognised in Adjusted earnings for the Renewables segment. The decision to change the policy has been made following a request for information from and subsequent dialogue with the Financial Supervisory Authority in Norway and is in accordance with their preliminary assessment.