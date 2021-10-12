Novaliq Receives EU Quality Management Certificate According To New Medical Device Regulation (MDR)

Heidelberg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Novaliq, a biopharmaceutical company

focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on the unique

EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced that it has implemented and

applies a quality management system in accordance with Annex IX, Chapter I of

the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), for conformity assessment of its medical

devices NovaTears®, NovaTears®+Omega-3 and EvoTears(TM) OMEGA.



Medical devices are products or equipment intended generally for a medical use.

On 26 May, 2021, the Medical Device Directive (MDD) has been replaced by the new

Medical Device Regulation (MDR). MDR is designed to be an improved version of

MDD, increasing in particular the standards on quality and safety measures.





Medical devices in the EU have to undergo a conformity assessment to demonstratethat they meet legal requirements to ensure they are safe and perform asintended. Manufacturers can place a CE (Conformité Européenne) mark on a medicaldevice once it has passed a conformity assessment.The changes introduced in the MDR affect a variety of aspects in the CE markingprocess. Some of these processes include device classification, technical filedocumentation, new responsibilities for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) andpost-market activities. The goal of this is to increase the qualitativestandards of medical devices within the EU, ensuring improved levels of safetywhilst encouraging innovation.An audit by mdc medical device certification GmbH has proven that Novaliq'squality management system fullfils the respective requirements and a conformitycertificate has been issued in September 2021."We are very pleased with our decision to implement MDR already in 2021. Thesafety and quality of our products is a priority to us. Therefore we always seekto implement the highest standards for the benefit of patients, customers andpartners ," said Christian Roesky, Ph.D., Managing Director and CEO, Novaliq.About Novaliq's medical device eye care productsNovaTears® is the first water-free and preservation-free eye drop for thetreatment of dry eye. The product is CE certified since 2014 and successfullycommercialized in Australia/New Zealand by AFT Pharmaceuticals and in Europe asEvoTears(TM) by Ursapharm. As the first-of-its kind, NovaTears® offers a newmode of action by acting as a lubricating lipid layer stabilizer and evaporativebarrier for improving tear film stability and quality. NovaTears® is clinicallyvalidated by demonstrating improvement in signs and symptoms in evaporative dryeye disease (DED) and dry eye associated with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD)patients.1;2 With millions of NovaTears®/EvoTears(TM) units sold, the technologyis proven to be safe and well accepted.NovaTears®+Omega-3 is the first vegan eye drop formulation combiningperfluorohexyloctane, the sole ingredient of NovaTears®, with omega-3 fatty acidesters which are a natural component of the tear film and potentially importantfor evaporation and oxidative stress resistance. The product is free ofantimicrobial preservatives and does not contain phosphate. NovaTears®+Omega-3eye drops provide an easy and unique way to supply omega-3 right to the place ofapplication for patients concerned about their eyes. The product receivedCE-marking in October 2017 and is commercialized in Australia/New Zealand by AFTPharmaceuticals and in Europe as EvoTears (TM) OMEGA by Ursapharm.About NovaliqNovaliq is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development andcommercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based onEyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology. Novaliq offers anindustry-leading portfolio addressing today's unmet medical needs of millions ofpatients with eye diseases. Novaliq GmbH is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germanyand Novaliq Inc. has an office in Cambridge, MA, USA. The long-term shareholderis dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, an active investor in Life andHealth Sciences companies. More on http://www.novaliq.com/ .References1. Steven P, Scherer D, Krösser S, et al. Semifluorinated Alkane Eye Drops forTreatment of Dry Eye Disease--A Prospective, Multicenter NoninterventionalStudy. J Ocul Pharmacol Ther. 2015;31(8):498-503.2. Steven P, Augustin AJ, Geerling G, et al. Semifluorinated Alkane Eye Dropsfor Treatment of Dry Eye Disease Due to Meibomian Gland Disease. J OculPharmacol Ther. 2017;33(9):678-685.