Novaliq Receives EU Quality Management Certificate According To New Medical Device Regulation (MDR)

news aktuell
12.10.2021   

Heidelberg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Novaliq, a biopharmaceutical company
focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on the unique
EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced that it has implemented and
applies a quality management system in accordance with Annex IX, Chapter I of
the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), for conformity assessment of its medical
devices NovaTears®, NovaTears®+Omega-3 and EvoTears(TM) OMEGA.

Medical devices are products or equipment intended generally for a medical use.
On 26 May, 2021, the Medical Device Directive (MDD) has been replaced by the new
Medical Device Regulation (MDR). MDR is designed to be an improved version of
MDD, increasing in particular the standards on quality and safety measures.

Medical devices in the EU have to undergo a conformity assessment to demonstrate
that they meet legal requirements to ensure they are safe and perform as
intended. Manufacturers can place a CE (Conformité Européenne) mark on a medical
device once it has passed a conformity assessment.

The changes introduced in the MDR affect a variety of aspects in the CE marking
process. Some of these processes include device classification, technical file
documentation, new responsibilities for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and
post-market activities. The goal of this is to increase the qualitative
standards of medical devices within the EU, ensuring improved levels of safety
whilst encouraging innovation.

An audit by mdc medical device certification GmbH has proven that Novaliq's
quality management system fullfils the respective requirements and a conformity
certificate has been issued in September 2021.

"We are very pleased with our decision to implement MDR already in 2021. The
safety and quality of our products is a priority to us. Therefore we always seek
to implement the highest standards for the benefit of patients, customers and
partners ," said Christian Roesky, Ph.D., Managing Director and CEO, Novaliq.

About Novaliq's medical device eye care products

NovaTears® is the first water-free and preservation-free eye drop for the
treatment of dry eye. The product is CE certified since 2014 and successfully
commercialized in Australia/New Zealand by AFT Pharmaceuticals and in Europe as
EvoTears(TM) by Ursapharm. As the first-of-its kind, NovaTears® offers a new
mode of action by acting as a lubricating lipid layer stabilizer and evaporative
barrier for improving tear film stability and quality. NovaTears® is clinically
validated by demonstrating improvement in signs and symptoms in evaporative dry
eye disease (DED) and dry eye associated with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD)
patients.1;2 With millions of NovaTears®/EvoTears(TM) units sold, the technology
is proven to be safe and well accepted.

NovaTears®+Omega-3 is the first vegan eye drop formulation combining
perfluorohexyloctane, the sole ingredient of NovaTears®, with omega-3 fatty acid
esters which are a natural component of the tear film and potentially important
for evaporation and oxidative stress resistance. The product is free of
antimicrobial preservatives and does not contain phosphate. NovaTears®+Omega-3
eye drops provide an easy and unique way to supply omega-3 right to the place of
application for patients concerned about their eyes. The product received
CE-marking in October 2017 and is commercialized in Australia/New Zealand by AFT
Pharmaceuticals and in Europe as EvoTears (TM) OMEGA by Ursapharm.

About Novaliq

Novaliq is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and
commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on
EyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology. Novaliq offers an
industry-leading portfolio addressing today's unmet medical needs of millions of
patients with eye diseases. Novaliq GmbH is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany
and Novaliq Inc. has an office in Cambridge, MA, USA. The long-term shareholder
is dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, an active investor in Life and
Health Sciences companies. More on http://www.novaliq.com/ .

References

1. Steven P, Scherer D, Krösser S, et al. Semifluorinated Alkane Eye Drops for
Treatment of Dry Eye Disease--A Prospective, Multicenter Noninterventional
Study. J Ocul Pharmacol Ther. 2015;31(8):498-503.
2. Steven P, Augustin AJ, Geerling G, et al. Semifluorinated Alkane Eye Drops
for Treatment of Dry Eye Disease Due to Meibomian Gland Disease. J Ocul
Pharmacol Ther. 2017;33(9):678-685.

###

Any product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of the respective owners. ©
2021 Novaliq GmbH, Heidelberg, Germany.

Novaliq Media Contact: Simone Angstmann-Mehrinfo@novaliq.com +49 6221
50259-271


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359866/Novaliq_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151183/5043820
OTS: Novaliq GmbH



Novaliq Receives EU Quality Management Certificate According To New Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Novaliq, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced that it has implemented and applies a quality management system in accordance with Annex …

