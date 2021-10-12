checkAd

Dental Suction Systems Market Size Worth $639.2 Million By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental suction systems market size is expected to reach USD 639.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributable to technological advancements in dental suction products. Moreover, an increasing number of dental surgical procedures is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Technological advancements are also expected to favor market growth. For instance, Tyscor, a new suction unit, is energy-efficient and saves more than 50% of energy. The device is also lightweight & compact and it can convert the dry suction unit to a wet suction unit. In addition, the device is the first spray mist suction unit with radial technology in the dental market.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The wet suction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 54% in 2020 owing to the availability of a large number of products in the market
  • Wet vacuum systems are compact, occupy less space, and the noise level during the procedure is low
  • In addition, they are more affordable as compared to dry vacuum systems. These benefits are expected to drive the wet product segment over the forecast period
  • The dental offices end-use segment accounted for the largest share of more than 55% in 2020 owing to the increasing number of specialists working in this work setting
  • North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to the presence of key market players, supportive reimbursement policies, and quick adoption of advanced medical technologies

Read 80 page market research report, "Dental Suction Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dry, Wet), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Offices), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The patients and dental staff are at high risk to get infected by the spread of harmful aerosols that are generated during dental procedures. Many people during the COVID-19 pandemic actively avoided visiting hospitals and dental clinics frequently to protect themselves from getting infected by the coronavirus. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in August 2020, the outbreak of coronavirus disease in 2019 had led to the closure of approximately 198,000 active dental specialists and dentists' offices in the U.S. This has reduced the number of dental procedures and affected the overall market.

