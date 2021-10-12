checkAd

Islandsbanki hf. Preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2021 show a net profit of ISK 7.6bn with annualised return on equity of 15.7% - considerably above the Bank´s financial targets and analyst consensus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 11:21  |  10   |   |   

The preliminary financial results for 3Q21 indicate a net profit of approximately ISK 7.6bn, with annualised return on equity of around 15.7%, compared with average analyst consensus of ISK 4.6bn net profit (see here).
The Bank’s net profit for 3Q20 was ISK 3.4bn with 7.4% annualised return on equity.

Total operating income for 3Q21 was approximately ISK 13.3bn, a 20.6% increase from 3Q20.
Thereof, net interest income was ISK 8.8bn, net fee and commission income was ISK 3.4bn and net financial income ISK 0.9bn.
The positive impact from net financial income is mainly explained by a positive value change in unlisted equity instruments.
Operating expenses for the quarter were approximately ISK 5.7bn compared to ISK 5.6bn in 3Q20.

The deviation between years and from the Bank’s financial targets is mainly explained by an ISK 1.8bn positive net impairment of financial assets in 3Q21 mostly due to a brighter outlook for the tourism industry and reduced impairments on loans to individuals resulting from an updated risk assessment model.
For comparison the net impairment charge of approximately ISK 1.1bn in 3Q20 was mainly due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.

The third quarter 2021 financial results and investor presentation are still being finalised and the aforementioned numbers are therefore subject to change. The financial results will be published on 28 October 2021.

For further information:
Investor Relations – Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is and tel: +354 844 4033.
Public Relations – Björn Berg Gunnarsson, pr@islandsbanki.is and tel: +354 844 4869.

Íslandsbanki IR releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki
With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.

Disclaimer
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Islandsbanki hf. Preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2021 show a net profit of ISK 7.6bn with annualised return on equity of 15.7% - considerably above the Bank´s financial targets and analyst consensus The preliminary financial results for 3Q21 indicate a net profit of approximately ISK 7.6bn, with annualised return on equity of around 15.7%, compared with average analyst consensus of ISK 4.6bn net profit (see here). The Bank’s net profit for 3Q20 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Introducing DZS Xperience – A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience and Service Management Solution ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...