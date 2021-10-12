Vestjysk Bank upgrades its guidance for 2021. The Bank raises its forecast for core earnings net of non-recurring items relating to the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse to a profit after tax in the DKK 650–700 million range from previously DKK 575 - 625 million. The expected overall profit including non-recurring items after tax is raised from about DKK 900–1,000 million to DKK 950 – 1,050 million.

The upgrade is the result of a persistently high level of business activity and lower-than-expected impairment charges. Implementation of the merger continues as planed and as communicated earlier.