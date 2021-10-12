DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.10.2021, 11:59 | | 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 11:59 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 October 2021 £45.99m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 October 2021 £45.99m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,163,026 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 11 October 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 89.88p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.39p Ordinary share price 77.50p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (13.78%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 11/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.









0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer