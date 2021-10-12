Vanadium One Iron Corp Announces Name Change to Voyager Metals Inc

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that the company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Voyager Metals Inc., pursuant to a shareholders' …

Cliff Hale-Sanders, CEO of Vanadium One, stated, "We are very pleased to change our corporate name, which we believe should remove some uncertainty in the market related to our core metal exposure going forward. In addition, our new name reflects the voyage we are taking with shareholders to unlock the value of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project."

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that the company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Voyager Metals Inc., pursuant to a shareholders' resolution passed at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2021. The Company expects that its shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, and with the same ticker symbol "VONE", upon the opening of markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

About Vanadium One Iron.

Vanadium One Iron is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report -Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite

