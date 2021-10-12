checkAd

Vanadium One Iron Corp Announces Name Change to Voyager Metals Inc

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that the company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Voyager Metals Inc., pursuant to a shareholders' …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that the company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Voyager Metals Inc., pursuant to a shareholders' resolution passed at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2021. The Company expects that its shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, and with the same ticker symbol "VONE", upon the opening of markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, CEO of Vanadium One, stated, "We are very pleased to change our corporate name, which we believe should remove some uncertainty in the market related to our core metal exposure going forward. In addition, our new name reflects the voyage we are taking with shareholders to unlock the value of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project."

About Vanadium One Iron.

Vanadium One Iron is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report -Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558
info@vanadiumone.com
www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Vanadium One Iron Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667447/Vanadium-One-Iron-Corp-Announces-Nam ...

Vanadium One Iron Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vanadium One Iron Corp Announces Name Change to Voyager Metals Inc TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that the company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Voyager Metals Inc., pursuant to a shareholders' …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Vanadium One Iron Reports Initial Assay Results from Its 2021 Infill Drill Program
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Vanadium One Ironcorp Appoints Mr. Clinton Swemmer as VP Technical Services
Accesswire | Analysen