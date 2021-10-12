GABY Inc. Congratulates Board Member Javier Estades on Being Named Chairman of the Cigar Association of America

Estades' expertise in the world of retail and premium consumer packaged goods make him a well-suited leader of the CCA, and an asset to GABY's Board of Directors, shareholders and stakeholdersSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / GABY Inc. …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), is proud to congratulate Board Member Javier Estades on his recent appointment as Chairman of the Cigar Association of America.

Mr. Estades, in addition to his board appointment with GABY, serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of cigar giant Tabacalera USA Inc., whose portfolio includes highly respected brands such as Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, H. Upmann, Casa de Garcia and others.

"Javier brings a tremendous knowledge of the premium retail and CPG environments to GABY, and we congratulate him on his appointment with the CAA" said GABY Founder and CEO Margot Micallef. "We look forward to benefiting from Javier's expansive expertise as we continue to make steps towards multi-unit retail consolidation."

Founded in 1937, the Cigar Association of America is a national association which represents large swaths of the cigar industry, including importers, distributors, manufacturers, and suppliers.

Mr. Estades thanked GABY for their support, saying "The similarities between the high-end cigar industry and the cannabis industry are many. Success in both the premium cigar world and the cannabis world is founded on providing a high quality customer experience and as such engender substantial brand loyalty. I've greatly enjoyed playing an active role in GABY's success, and see a bright future based on the tremendous brand loyalty enjoyed by their flagship Mankind Dispensary. I look forward to sharing my experience and having an active role in what I believe will be a highly successful California wide retail brand. I would like to thank GABY Inc. and Margot for their warm and public congratulations."

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's™ and Kind Republic™ through Mankind, manufactures Kind Republic, and distributes all its proprietary brands through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild West Industries Inc.. A pioneer in the industry with a strong management team having experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.