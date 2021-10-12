checkAd

RepliCel Life Sciences Appoints One of Japan's Foremost Regenerative Medicine Industry Business Leaders as Strategic Advisor

Kunihiko Suzuki, one of the leading pioneers in Japan's emerging regenerative medicine industry, commits to a role as Senior Strategic Advisor to RepliCel's Board of DirectorsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences …

Kunihiko Suzuki, one of the leading pioneers in Japan's emerging regenerative medicine industry, commits to a role as Senior Strategic Advisor to RepliCel's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, is pleased to announce that Kunihiko Suzuki has agreed to accept an appointment as a Senior Strategic Advisor to its Board of Directors with a particular focus on building the Company's enterprise in Japan.

"We are delighted to have someone of Mr. Suzuki's industry stature contributing his strategic advice, expertise, and network to the value we aim to create in our Japanese therapeutic product pipeline and enterprise," stated RepliCel's President and CEO, R. Lee Buckler. "Kunihiko is a long-time industry colleague and I am thrilled he has come available to assist us through what is a critical time in the execution of our programs in Japan. I know his contributions will bring unparalleled value to us hitting our milestones over the next 24 months."

The Company, working with industry leaders, CJ Partners, and clinical research organization, Accerise, is currently preparing to support the next-phase clinical research studies of its skin rejuvenation cell therapy (RCS-01) and tendon regeneration cell therapy (RCT-01) in Japan under the Act for Safety of Regenerative Medicine (ASRM) which, upon successfully meeting its endpoints, could lead to a commercial launch of the products in Japan.

About Kunihiko Suzuki, MBA

Kunihiko Suzuki is one of the business leaders in Regenerative Medicine/Cell & Gene Therapy (RM/CGT) space in Japan. Kunihiko started his business career at US oil company in Tokyo/Kyoto and spent circa 20 years at one of Japan's leading financial institutions doing investment banking in Tokyo, commercial banking in London and trust banking in Luxembourg. He moved into the RM/CGT sector in 2006 as one of management team (Member of the Board, CBO, CEO and other positions) of MEDINET Co., Ltd., one of the earliest companies focused on immune-cell therapies and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services.

