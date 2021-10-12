checkAd

GEE Group To Present At LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference In Los Angeles

JACKSONVILLE, FL, ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American: JOB) (the "Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, is slated to present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference …

JACKSONVILLE, FL, ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American: JOB) (the "Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, is slated to present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference being held October 12-14, 2021 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

Chief Financial Officer, Kim Thorpe and Chief Administrative Officer, Alex Stuckey are scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. They will also conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. The senior management will discuss the Company's current business operations, financial position, outlook and growth strategy. The presentation will be available via the investor relations section of GEE Group's website at http:// www.geegroup.com.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600 companies have presented to a large community of analysts and investors. This exclusive event provides attendees with investment ideas across a wide variety of sectors. The conference will feature company presentations, Q&A sessions and management one-on-one meetings with investors.

Commenting on the conference, Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "We are privileged to have the Company's management team attend and present at the impressive LD Micro Main Event. Our senior leadership looks forward to presenting and discussing key aspects of our business and financial performance in addition to outlining GEE's growth strategy with current and potential investors. "

About LD Micro
LD Micro (Nasdaq: SRAX) aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

About GEE Group Inc.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American: JOB) is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, provides medical scribes who assist healthcare professionals by preparing and maintaining required documentation for patient care utilizing electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes

