Tile Unveils New Products, Introduces New Features to Make Finding Easier for Everyone

New Lineup Boosts Finding Capabilities, With New Ultra-Wideband Tracker and Safety Feature to Prevent Unwanted Tracking Coming Soon

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, the pioneer in finding technology, introduces a new lineup that builds on the superior features consumers around the world rely on to keep track of their things. Available today, the lineup includes sleek new designs for a wide range of uses, increased finding range, louder ring and a new way for lost items to be found and returned. The company will also be introducing highly accurate Point and Locate finding with the launch of the Ultra-Wideband enabled Tile Ultra as well as a new Scan and Secure safety feature early next year.

New Tile lineup

Tile is built for everyone and everything, with a platform agnostic app and multiple form factors that attach to just about anything right out of the box. At a time when consumers are faced with even more choice within the category, Tile continues to see significant growth, a testament to its wide appeal. In the first half of 2021, Tile has grown revenue over 50 percent, and shows no sign of slowing down. 

"We built this category nearly a decade ago, and since then we've been listening to our customers and evolving our products to meet their specific needs," said CJ Prober, Tile CEO. "People are busier than ever, and our customers depend on our products to eliminate the stress of endlessly searching for lost or misplaced items, especially around the home, which is a nuisance that happens daily for many of us. With a longer finding range, louder ring and voice-enabled finding through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, we're making it even easier for people to quickly find what they need."

New Lineup Strengthens Finding Power
 Tile's versatile lineup of trackers are doubling down on the useful features that help consumers get through their day worry-free. The Pro, Tile's most powerful tracker with a 400 ft. finding range, gets a new look and feel to accommodate its most common use case: keys. With a lightweight body and slender shape resembling a key fob, the Pro easily attaches right out of the box and hangs comfortably from a keychain, and still looks great on bags and purses. The Mate, Sticker and Slim have all been upgraded to an impressive 250 ft. finding range, which is an increase of 25% for Mate and Slim, and a 67% increase for Sticker. These three models also now boast a louder ring, making it even easier to quickly find a remote control or wallet hidden between couch cushions. Additionally, the Mate now features a 3-year battery life and a sleek new look that's available in both white and black. All four models have been upgraded to an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning they can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

