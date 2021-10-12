checkAd

American Express Opens First Centurion Lounge in Europe at London Heathrow Airport

Today, American Express announced the opening of the Centurion Lounge, which is part of its signature airport lounge program, at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Located in Terminal 3, the lounge will be the first Centurion Lounge in Europe and American Express’ third Centurion Lounge to open this year.

Reception area at the Centurion Lounge in London Heathrow Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

Reception area at the Centurion Lounge in London Heathrow Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to introduce the Centurion Lounge experience to our Card Members traveling through London’s Heathrow Airport and make their return to travel even more special,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “From bespoke interior design to signature bites from a Michelin-Star chef, we continue to raise the bar for airport lounges by providing truly unique, top-notch premium experiences.”

Bringing the Best of Britain to Heathrow:

Spanning over 7,000 square feet (650 square meters), the new lounge will embody London’s vibrancy and charm while incorporating the signature features Card Members know and love. The new space will feature local custom-made design elements and unique amenities, including:

  • Curated Global Menu by Michelin-Star Chef Assaf Granit: Chef Assaf Granit of Coal Office in London will serve as the Executive Chef. Chef Assaf Granit’s menu ties back to London's rich multicultural heritage through signature dishes from his top restaurants across the globe. Dishes include his staple homemade Kubalah bread, fried pita chips with tahini, shakshukit, a beef & lamb dish with confit tomatoes and tahini, and for dessert, an “Oh 'My Baklava’" olive oil cake with pistachio anglaise and rose water diplomat.
  • British-Inspired Tea Cart with Hot and Cold Beverage Selections: Celebrating the nation’s tea tradition, the first-ever Centurion Lounge tea cart will host a selection of local hot and cold teas as well as pastries. In the mornings, Card Members can stay energized during their travels with immune booster drinks, mango infused coconut water, peach iced tea and more. The bar will have offerings from legendary mixologist Jim Meehan, whose menu features British cocktails1 like the Wayne's Collins, a mashup of the Tom Collins and White Negroni, and non-alcoholic mixtures like the Hare of the Fog, a Negroni riff featuring England’s own Seedlip spirit and Aecorn aperitifs. The lounge will feature global wines sourced from France, Italy, Argentina, and more – exclusively selected by Wine Director Anthony Giglio.
  • Seasonal Soapsmith Products by Samantha Jameson: The new lounge will host a collection of award-winning, bespoke scented bath and body care products from London-based Soapsmith. Founder Samantha Jameson’s line of six signature scents is inspired by different areas of London and made by a family of highly skilled soapsmiths with local ingredients. The scents will be rotated seasonally in the lounge, starting with “Hackney,” a tribute to the borough where Samantha grew up.
  • British Art and Design: From a moss wall that nods to London's famous Hyde Park to a series of architectural pencil artwork by Minty Sainsbury, the lounge interior will transport guests on a journey to discover London through design. The lounge will feature custom furniture sourced from UK-based producers Konk, Naughtone and Deadgood and an art gallery curated by Art Story, including Norman Parkinson’s fashion photography as well as original pieces by Carne Griffiths and Stephen Marshall. Each artwork contains a QR code so Card Members can digitally engage with it and learn more about the piece and artist. The lounge will also feature luxury and modern lighting designs by Lee Broom and Tom Dixon, two of the UK’s leading product designers in lighting design.

Essentials for business and leisure travelers alike, guests can enjoy dedicated workspaces, power outlets, private phone areas, comfortable seating, wireless mobile charging, high-speed Wi-Fi and access to American Express Member Services Professionals to assist with on-site Card and travel-related services. As health and safety remains top of mind, the “Centurion Lounge Commitment” practices are also in place at the lounge, which includes increased cleaning frequency, requirements to wear a face covering within the lounge unless eating and drinking, and more.

