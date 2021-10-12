checkAd

NanoString Launches nCounter Antibody Drug Conjugate Panel to Accelerate the Development of Oncology Treatments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 12:00  |  14   |   |   

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the launch of the nCounter ADC Development Panel, a specialized gene expression tool for use in the rapidly expanding field of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Created in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical and clinical scientists, this novel panel is designed to provide molecular insights into important biological questions and challenges of oncology therapies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005285/en/

Image of an Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) enabling the targeted delivery of highly potent cytotoxic compounds to treat cancer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Image of an Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) enabling the targeted delivery of highly potent cytotoxic compounds to treat cancer. (Photo: Business Wire)

ADCs are defined as a new class of highly potent therapeutics composed of an antibody attached via a chemical linker to a biologically active drug or cytotoxic compound. These targeted agents allow for sensitive discrimination between healthy and cancer tissues with the cell-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs. The field now has 10 approved drugs, over 80 investigational ADCs, and nearly 200 clinical trials and is gaining momentum as an effective approach for targeting cancer.

The new panel provides for customizable ADC content to address complex questions critical for the success of Antibody Drug Conjugates throughout discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development. The panel can be used to directly profile 770 genes addressing essential biological questions relevant to each step in the ADC development workflow, including tumor targeting and antigen expression; ADC internalization; payload release; drug mechanisms of action; target cell death; immunogenic cell death; and mechanisms of resistance.

"With this panel, researchers have a powerful, cutting-edge tool that addresses biological function with deep molecular characterization, expanding insights gained from traditional endpoint assays," said Joseph Beechem, Chief Scientific Officer at NanoString. "The specific and sophisticated characterization will allow us to fully understand mechanisms of action, potential resistance, as well as the role of the immune response."

To learn more about how NanoString is addressing the challenges within the field of ADC, visit NanoString at the virtual World ADC Conference Oct. 11-14. On Oct. 12, NanoString will present "Optimizing ADC Development and Patient-Treatment Selection," led by Dr. Funda Meric-Bernstam, the Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company's nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,900 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

NanoString Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoString Launches nCounter Antibody Drug Conjugate Panel to Accelerate the Development of Oncology Treatments NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the launch of the nCounter ADC Development Panel, a specialized gene expression tool for use in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(9) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(9) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21NanoString to Release Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten