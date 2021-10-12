Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the live conference call, domestic participants should dial (855) 875-8781 and international participants should dial (720) 634-2925. The conference ID and passcode is 5687666. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab through November 30, 2021.