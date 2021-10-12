Fobi Signs Agreement With Empower Clinics To Fully Integrate Empower Clinic’s Kai Care Client Testing Data Base 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. Inc. (FOBI:TSXV FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a Service Agreement with Empower Clinics Inc. (CBDT:CSE) ("Empower") to integrate Fobi’s artificial Intelligence data applications and wallet pass platform into Empower’s Kai Care COVID-19 Testing product.

Fobi Agreement Supports Empower’s Goal of Becoming A Cutting Edge Health Care Provider and Innovator.

The Service agreement involves the integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass platform into the Kai Care COVID-19 testing product and back-end lab management system, which will create a much more secure and seamless next level of digital customer experience for not only COVID-19 tests, receiving results and providing verification of a negative Covid test, but for all other future testing applications as well. As part of the Kai Care testing process, all customers will now have the ability to download a Kai Care Wallet pass directly into the native wallet that lives in all Apple & Android mobile phones. The Kai Care Pass will then be used for delivering test results direct to the mobile wallet in a safe and secure format. The new digital offering is very well timed given various international government mandates in regards to digital health passport requirements with proof of vaccinations and negative Covid test requirements.

Empower To Leverage Fobi Ai Artificial Intelligence To Deliver Kai Care Clients Personalized Client Experience Which Provides Untapped And Potential New Line Revenue Opportunities.

The Kai Care Wallet pass can also be used by Empower as a new customer engagement channel. User adoption and retention of Wallet passes is much higher than normal mobile phone Apps, and campaigns for additional Kai Labs tests or relevant 3rd party products or services can be pushed out to their customers through banner ads on the front of the Wallet pass, links on the back of the Wallet pass, or through push notifications to customer mobile phone lock screens. The new integrated solution also has a very high level of data security, with Fobi’s Wallet pass powered by Hedera Hashgraph. This new engagement channel also opens up potentially new advertising and data monetization options for both Empower and Fobi. In particular, Empower can now use the Wallet pass to promote and monetize products such as their own new testing products, as well as other 3rd party products such as travel insurance, etc. Under the terms of the agreement, Fobi will receive revenue for each Wallet pass downloaded and Fobi and Empower will split the proceeds of any new advertising or data monetization revenue opportunities realized from this service agreement.