Deeper Phase 1 Drilling Confirms Strike and Depth Potential of the Zapote-Tahonitas Mineralized Structure

Zapote South Step Out Drilling [holes with * are shown on the attached Cross Sections]

6.12 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) and 61.8 gpt silver (“Ag”) over 18.4 metres (“m”) (11.8 m estimated true width (“etw”)), including 12.02 gpt Au and 60.8 gpt Ag over 8.5 m (5.5 m etw) at 33.0 m from surface (21ZAP-12A);

3.36 gpt Au and 83.2 gpt Ag over 16.0 m (13.1 m etw), including 5.77 gpt Au and 110.4 gpt Ag over 9.0 m (7.4 m etw) at 197.0 m from surface (21ZAP-21*);

2.18 gpt Au and 45.4 gpt Ag over 20.6 m (13.2 m etw) at 50.2 m (21ZAP-16*);

2.85 gpt Au and 31.1 gpt Ag over 9.3 m (8.4 m etw) at 150.1 m (21ZAP-18*);

3.89 gpt Au and 13.4 gpt Ag over 2.0 m (1.4 m etw) at 159.0 m, including 6.52 gpt Au and 13.9 gpt Ag over 1.0 m (0.7 m etw) (21ZAP-20*).

Tahonitas Step Out Drilling

14.51 gpt Au and 82.1 gpt Ag over 4.9 m (3.8 m etw) at 16.5 m, and 3.96 gpt Au and 9.2 gpt Ag over 2.9 m (2.2 m etw) at 37.5 m (21TA-08);

5.55 gpt Au and 163.8 gpt Ag over 2.8 m (2.1m etw) at 13.5 m (21TA-10);

2.07 gpt Au and 247.8 gpt Ag over 3.8 m (2.90 m etw) at 113.0 m, including 7.32 gpt Au and 840.0 gpt Ag over 0.9 m (0.7 m etw) (21TA-05);

1.90 gpt Au and 78.3 gpt Ag over 6.0 m (3.9 m etw) at 72.0 m (21TA-09);

3.86 gpt Au and 448.0 gpt Ag over 1.0 m (0.9 m etw) at 48.2 m and 1.55 gpt Au and 230.2 gpt Ag over 4.4 m (4.0 m etw) at 58.4 m (21TA-11).

Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Kunz commented, "With today's release, the Zapote-Tahonitas structure (“Z-T”) is over 1.2 kilometres long and remains open to the southeast. Phase 1 drilling has been highly successful. At Zapote South, we have converted Inferred category resources to Indicated and deepened the central area of the resource pit by at least 50 m over a strike length of no less than 300 m. At Tahonitas, initial shallow drilling returned strong near-surface mineralization well above the corresponding elevation at which robust high-grade is encountered at Zapote South. We are also pleased to be encountering high-grade silver at Z-T as we gather silver data that was largely missed by prior operators at Los Reyes. Results to-date indicate that silver will be a significant by-product credit and have a material positive impact on the economics of future mining operation at Los Reyes.”