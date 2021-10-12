checkAd

Deeper Phase 1 Drilling Confirms Strike and Depth Potential of the Zapote-Tahonitas Mineralized Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) announces continuing positive Phase 1 drill results from its wholly owned Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa State, Mexico (“Los Reyes” or the “Project”).

Highlight Drill Intercepts

Zapote South Step Out Drilling [holes with * are shown on the attached Cross Sections]

  • 6.12 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) and 61.8 gpt silver (“Ag”) over 18.4 metres (“m”) (11.8 m estimated true width (“etw”)), including 12.02 gpt Au and 60.8 gpt Ag over 8.5 m (5.5 m etw) at 33.0 m from surface (21ZAP-12A);
  • 3.36 gpt Au and 83.2 gpt Ag over 16.0 m (13.1 m etw), including 5.77 gpt Au and 110.4 gpt Ag over 9.0 m (7.4 m etw) at 197.0 m from surface (21ZAP-21*);
  • 2.18 gpt Au and 45.4 gpt Ag over 20.6 m (13.2 m etw) at 50.2 m (21ZAP-16*);
  • 2.85 gpt Au and 31.1 gpt Ag over 9.3 m (8.4 m etw) at 150.1 m (21ZAP-18*);
  • 3.89 gpt Au and 13.4 gpt Ag over 2.0 m (1.4 m etw) at 159.0 m, including 6.52 gpt Au and 13.9 gpt Ag over 1.0 m (0.7 m etw) (21ZAP-20*).

Tahonitas Step Out Drilling

  • 14.51 gpt Au and 82.1 gpt Ag over 4.9 m (3.8 m etw) at 16.5 m, and 3.96 gpt Au and 9.2 gpt Ag over 2.9 m (2.2 m etw) at 37.5 m (21TA-08);
  • 5.55 gpt Au and 163.8 gpt Ag over 2.8 m (2.1m etw) at 13.5 m (21TA-10);
  • 2.07 gpt Au and 247.8 gpt Ag over 3.8 m (2.90 m etw) at 113.0 m, including 7.32 gpt Au and 840.0 gpt Ag over 0.9 m (0.7 m etw) (21TA-05);
  • 1.90 gpt Au and 78.3 gpt Ag over 6.0 m (3.9 m etw) at 72.0 m (21TA-09);
  • 3.86 gpt Au and 448.0 gpt Ag over 1.0 m (0.9 m etw) at 48.2 m and 1.55 gpt Au and 230.2 gpt Ag over 4.4 m (4.0 m etw) at 58.4 m (21TA-11).

Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Kunz commented, "With today's release, the Zapote-Tahonitas structure (“Z-T”) is over 1.2 kilometres long and remains open to the southeast. Phase 1 drilling has been highly successful. At Zapote South, we have converted Inferred category resources to Indicated and deepened the central area of the resource pit by at least 50 m over a strike length of no less than 300 m. At Tahonitas, initial shallow drilling returned strong near-surface mineralization well above the corresponding elevation at which robust high-grade is encountered at Zapote South.  We are also pleased to be encountering high-grade silver at Z-T as we gather silver data that was largely missed by prior operators at Los Reyes. Results to-date indicate that silver will be a significant by-product credit and have a material positive impact on the economics of future mining operation at Los Reyes.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deeper Phase 1 Drilling Confirms Strike and Depth Potential of the Zapote-Tahonitas Mineralized Structure VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) announces continuing positive Phase 1 drill results from its wholly owned Los Reyes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Introducing DZS Xperience – A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience and Service Management Solution ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...