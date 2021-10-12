Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Mine Produces 55,827 Ounces Gold in Q3 2021

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 55,827 ounces of gold during the period July 1 through September 30, 2021. Year-to-date gold production is 114,726 ounces.

Q1 Q2 Q3 9

Months

YTD Operating Data Ore mined millions of tonnes 1.6 2.3 3.1 7.0 Waste mined millions of tonnes 4.7 3.3 3.8 11.8 Total mined millions of tonnes 6.2 5.6 7.0 18.8 Strip ratio waste to ore 2.9 1.5 1.2 1.7 Mining rate 000’s of tonnes/day 69 62 76 69 Ore stacked on pad millions of tonnes 0.9 2.4 3.3 6.6 Ore stacked grade grams/tonne Au 0.87 0.81 0.90 0.86 Gold produced ounces 26,759 32,140 55,827 114,726

Numbers may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.

“The Eagle Gold Mine achieved many production records in the third quarter of 2021 including ore mined, total material mined, ore stacked on pad and gold produced,” stated John McConnell, President & CEO. “We anticipate the gold production record to be short lived as we expect production growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and annual production growth into 2022.”

Gold production in Q3 2021 was 55,827 ounces, a 58% increase from the same period of 2020. Ore tonnes mined in Q3 2021 were 49% higher than the same period of 2020. Waste tonnes mined in Q3 2021 were 13% lower than the same period of 2020. Total tonnes mined in Q3 2021 were 7% higher than the same period of 2020 while the strip ratio fell from 2.1 to 1.2 year over year. Tonnes stacked were 72% higher in the third quarter of 2021 versus the third quarter of 2020.