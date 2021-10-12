checkAd

Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Mine Produces 55,827 Ounces Gold in Q3 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 55,827 ounces of gold during the period July 1 through September 30, 2021. Year-to-date gold production is 114,726 ounces.

Eagle Gold Mine Third Quarter 2021 Production Results

    Q1 Q2 Q3 9
Months
YTD
Operating Data          
Ore mined millions of tonnes 1.6 2.3 3.1 7.0
Waste mined millions of tonnes 4.7 3.3 3.8 11.8
Total mined millions of tonnes 6.2 5.6 7.0 18.8
Strip ratio waste to ore 2.9 1.5 1.2 1.7
Mining rate 000’s of tonnes/day 69 62 76 69
Ore stacked on pad millions of tonnes 0.9 2.4 3.3 6.6
Ore stacked grade grams/tonne Au 0.87 0.81 0.90 0.86
Gold produced ounces 26,759 32,140 55,827 114,726

 Numbers may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.

“The Eagle Gold Mine achieved many production records in the third quarter of 2021 including ore mined, total material mined, ore stacked on pad and gold produced,” stated John McConnell, President & CEO. “We anticipate the gold production record to be short lived as we expect production growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and annual production growth into 2022.”

Gold production in Q3 2021 was 55,827 ounces, a 58% increase from the same period of 2020. Ore tonnes mined in Q3 2021 were 49% higher than the same period of 2020. Waste tonnes mined in Q3 2021 were 13% lower than the same period of 2020. Total tonnes mined in Q3 2021 were 7% higher than the same period of 2020 while the strip ratio fell from 2.1 to 1.2 year over year. Tonnes stacked were 72% higher in the third quarter of 2021 versus the third quarter of 2020.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Mine Produces 55,827 Ounces Gold in Q3 2021 WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 55,827 ounces of gold during the period July 1 through September 30, 2021. Year-to-date gold production is 114,726 ounces. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Introducing DZS Xperience – A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience and Service Management Solution ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...