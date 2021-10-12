checkAd

Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in G2.com, Inc. Grid Report for Firewall, Cloud, Endpoint and Mobile Data Security

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021   

Check Point Software recognized as a leader for its comprehensive security vision across cloud and on premise security, advanced threat prevention, and mobile security

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in G2’s Grid Report for Firewall Software. This recognition highlights Check Point Software’s continued focus on integrating cloud and on premise security, enhancing performance and integration across its solution range, and its centralized, unified security management.

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from the user community (voice of the customer), data from online sources and social networks to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. In each category, customers rated their satisfaction with the solution and provided feedback on their experiences. Check Point Software received Leadership ratings on six grids. Roughly 940 customers consistently rated Check Point Software as a leader with exceptional market presence for Firewall Software, Cloud Data Security, and Mobile Data Security as well as advanced threat prevention, automated data center operations and scalable security management and compliance. With over 3,500 security experts, a world-acclaimed research and intelligence unit, and the broadest ecosystem of business and technology partners, Check Point Software is committed to help protect organizations from 5th generation of cyber attacks.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by G2 for our firewall solutions and get a true user community validation. Thanks to the Check Point Quantum cyber security platform and gateways, we are able to deliver uncompromised security and performance with advanced threat prevention to our customers,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Protecting the new hybrid work environment is a top priority for us. With real-time threat intelligence, visibility, and the flexibility to distribute workloads between the data center and the cloud, Check Point Software has transformed the hybrid data center providing remote employees and enterprises with unmatched security.”

