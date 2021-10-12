MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN GASEOUS HYDROGEN REACTOR DESIGN.

Wall Township, NJ , Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coates International, Ltd. (COTE) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled its promise and achieved a major breakthrough in the next generation of its proprietary, Gaseous Hydrogen Reactor Design. This breakthrough is now able to harness and deliver Gaseous Hydrogen to power the Company’s industrial CSRV Electric Power Generator 100 – 150 KW. The Generator energizes the hydrogen reactor with 3KW of power needed to produce the Gaseous Hydrogen which is then delivered as the fuel to run the CSRV Generator. With this achievement, the various Coates technologies are now viable as extremely low-cost, ultra-efficient options, that are beyond compare, in the industrial and commercial “green energy” power generation markets.

Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. and Coates International, Ltd. have been working on this new Reactor Technology for approximately seven years and are now planning to establish production of this most Green Power Technology. Orders have already been received from Mexico and the USA.