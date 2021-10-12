Röchling Automotive increasingly focuses on lightweight structural design with fiber plastic composites (FOTO)

Worms (ots) -



- Lightweight design and alternative drives go hand in hand

- Structural lightweight design complements existing product portfolio



Lightweight structural engineering based on fiber-reinforced plastics is

replacing heavy metal solutions in body-in-white and battery applications. In

addition, the technology offers significantly better design and integration

options. These lightweight designs particularly support the strengths of

alternative drive systems. Röchling Automotive is intensifying research and

development in this area. Several product segments benefit from this - for

example, load-bearing tubs and troughs, battery covers and underride guards, as

well as a variety of structural components.





Engineering plastics serve as the basis for lightweight solutions. Röchling'shigh-performance plastics are combined with other materials as required.Multi-material design produces components that are superior to classicsolutions. Peter Dill, Director Product Portfolio Global, summarizes theadvantages: "In lightweight structural design, plastics are the basis fortailor-made modification of material properties. This opens up numerous possibleapplications. The lower weight and the possibility of integration offer awelcome opportunity to reduce costs."Dill explains this using the example of Röchling Automotive's front-end carrier:"Through functional integrations, we reduce the quantity of individual parts. Wecan directly integrate and install lamps, sensors and active grille shutters atfactory. This makes handling easier and minimizes production costs." The lowerweight of the components extends the range of electrically powered vehicles andreduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, Dill added.In addition, Röchling Automotive is conducting intensive research on furtherincreasing strength and stiffness through continuous fiber reinforcement. Inso-called tape technology, additional reinforcing elements are inserted into thecomponents along the load paths. These "tapes" consist of extremely thin, verylong glass or carbon fibers embedded in a plastic matrix. The associated localreinforcement ensures optimum use of the material. The material can be subjectedto high mechanical stresses. At the same time, the cost of tape technology iscomparatively low.For Tobias Eisele, Vice President Sales & Marketing Global, the development ofstructural lightweight competencies at Röchling Automotive is a logical step:"We have already shown in various projects what is possible with lightweightdesign today and the importance of structural lightweighting will continue togrow. By expanding our expertise in this area, we are focusing on a technologyof the future."You can find more information athttps://www.roechling.com/automotive/products-solutions/structural-lightweightThe Röchling Group has been shaping industry. Worldwide. For nearly 200 years.We transform the lives of people every day with our customized plastics: theyreduce the weight of cars, make medication packaging more secure and improveindustrial applications. Our workforce of around 11,100 people is located in theplaces where our customers are - in 90 locations in 25 countries. The Group'sthree divisions generated joint annual sales of 2.039 billion euro in 2020.The Industrial division is the expert for optimal materials for every use. Wedevelop and supply individual products made of plastic for all industrial areas.This is why we have the broadest product range of thermoplastics and compositematerials. We supply our customers with semi-finished products or machinedcomponents.The Automotive division advances mobility. Our product solutions in the areas ofaerodynamics, propulsion and structural lightweight help solve major challenges.We protect the environment while also improving the driving experience.The Medical division develops innovative, reliable, customized products,services, and platform solutions for the healthcare industry. As a reliablepartner, we help our customers achieve pioneering results in disease preventionand health restoration worldwide.Contact:Katrin HußongSenior Manager Marketing & CommunicationT +151 40669523mailto:khussong@roechling.comhttp://www.roechling.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148810/5043929OTS: Röchling Automotive SE & Co. KG