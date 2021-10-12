checkAd

Röchling Automotive increasingly focuses on lightweight structural design with fiber plastic composites (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.10.2021, 12:10  |  21   |   |   

Worms (ots) -

- Lightweight design and alternative drives go hand in hand
- Structural lightweight design complements existing product portfolio

Lightweight structural engineering based on fiber-reinforced plastics is
replacing heavy metal solutions in body-in-white and battery applications. In
addition, the technology offers significantly better design and integration
options. These lightweight designs particularly support the strengths of
alternative drive systems. Röchling Automotive is intensifying research and
development in this area. Several product segments benefit from this - for
example, load-bearing tubs and troughs, battery covers and underride guards, as
well as a variety of structural components.

Engineering plastics serve as the basis for lightweight solutions. Röchling's
high-performance plastics are combined with other materials as required.
Multi-material design produces components that are superior to classic
solutions. Peter Dill, Director Product Portfolio Global, summarizes the
advantages: "In lightweight structural design, plastics are the basis for
tailor-made modification of material properties. This opens up numerous possible
applications. The lower weight and the possibility of integration offer a
welcome opportunity to reduce costs."

Dill explains this using the example of Röchling Automotive's front-end carrier:
"Through functional integrations, we reduce the quantity of individual parts. We
can directly integrate and install lamps, sensors and active grille shutters at
factory. This makes handling easier and minimizes production costs." The lower
weight of the components extends the range of electrically powered vehicles and
reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, Dill added.

In addition, Röchling Automotive is conducting intensive research on further
increasing strength and stiffness through continuous fiber reinforcement. In
so-called tape technology, additional reinforcing elements are inserted into the
components along the load paths. These "tapes" consist of extremely thin, very
long glass or carbon fibers embedded in a plastic matrix. The associated local
reinforcement ensures optimum use of the material. The material can be subjected
to high mechanical stresses. At the same time, the cost of tape technology is
comparatively low.

For Tobias Eisele, Vice President Sales & Marketing Global, the development of
structural lightweight competencies at Röchling Automotive is a logical step:
"We have already shown in various projects what is possible with lightweight
design today and the importance of structural lightweighting will continue to
grow. By expanding our expertise in this area, we are focusing on a technology
of the future."

You can find more information at
https://www.roechling.com/automotive/products-solutions/structural-lightweight

The Röchling Group has been shaping industry. Worldwide. For nearly 200 years.
We transform the lives of people every day with our customized plastics: they
reduce the weight of cars, make medication packaging more secure and improve
industrial applications. Our workforce of around 11,100 people is located in the
places where our customers are - in 90 locations in 25 countries. The Group's
three divisions generated joint annual sales of 2.039 billion euro in 2020.

The Industrial division is the expert for optimal materials for every use. We
develop and supply individual products made of plastic for all industrial areas.
This is why we have the broadest product range of thermoplastics and composite
materials. We supply our customers with semi-finished products or machined
components.

The Automotive division advances mobility. Our product solutions in the areas of
aerodynamics, propulsion and structural lightweight help solve major challenges.
We protect the environment while also improving the driving experience.

The Medical division develops innovative, reliable, customized products,
services, and platform solutions for the healthcare industry. As a reliable
partner, we help our customers achieve pioneering results in disease prevention
and health restoration worldwide.

Contact:

Katrin Hußong
Senior Manager Marketing & Communication
T +151 40669523
mailto:khussong@roechling.com
http://www.roechling.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148810/5043929
OTS: Röchling Automotive SE & Co. KG



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Röchling Automotive increasingly focuses on lightweight structural design with fiber plastic composites (FOTO) - Lightweight design and alternative drives go hand in hand - Structural lightweight design complements existing product portfolio Lightweight structural engineering based on fiber-reinforced plastics is replacing heavy metal solutions in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Herbert Diess informiert sich über zukünftige Entwicklung der Elektromobilität in ...
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
Drei mit der EDF-Gruppe verbundene Unternehmen unterstützen gemeinsam die Energiewende in ...
Hugo Boss erzielt mit 4 Milliarden Impressionen in 4 Tagen die größte Social ...
BetterUp, das größte Startup für psychische Gesundheit und Coaching weltweit, ...
Neue WE LOVE PLANTS-Desserts für die vegane Profiküche / Marktneuheiten für den Foodservice: HaYo - die Joghurtalternative und vegane Puddings in Großgebinden für den Foodservice
Artprice by Artmarket veröffentlicht seinen Marktbericht 2020/21 für zeitgenössische Kunst. Wir stehen kurz vor der Wiedereröffnung von Frieze und FIAC: in den letzten 21 Jahren nahm das Verkaufsvolumen auf dem Markt für zeitgenössische Kunst ...
Continentale Krankenversicherung: ConCEPT erweitert - bKV jetzt mit noch mehr Leistung und Service
Asservato-Umfrage: Große Unsicherheit bei der Lagerung von Edelmetallen (1) 
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
SFC Energy präsentiert umweltfreundliche Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellentechnologie und ...
TUI Group beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden Euro zur ...
World Payments Report 2021: Banken müssen dringend die nächste Generation von Zahlungsdiensten einführen, um im ...
UmweltBank vor Kapitalerhöhung (FOTO)
Krise mit Ansage, Kommentar zum Erdgasmarkt von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Lieferkettengesetz: Gastbeitrag von Rechtsanwalt Holger Hembach zu den Auswirkungen für kleine Unternehmen (FOTO)
Herbert Diess informiert sich über zukünftige Entwicklung der Elektromobilität in ...
EANS-News: Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels
E-Mobilität: Ein Fall von Marktversagen / Monopole treiben Preise und verhindern Wettbewerb bei Stromladen / ...
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:09 UhrROUNDUP: Verfassungsgericht will neue Fragen zur Parteienfinanzierung klären
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:07 UhrBOMBAY SAPPHIRE raises a glass to nature's finest flavours with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new premium, handcrafted gin that celebrates Murcian citrus
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:06 UhrBundeskartellamt fordert mehr Wettbewerb beim Ladestrom für E-Autos
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:06 UhrGilat to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 9th  
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:05 UhrDeutsche Anleihen legen leicht zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13:05 UhrHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:05 UhrKraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Breakthrough in Creation of New Recombinant Spider Silks
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:05 UhrFollowing the Passage of California’s Assembly Bill 45, HempFusion Plans Retail Expansion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:05 UhrSummit Wireless Technologies Reports Approximately 200% Growth for Q3 2021 Preliminary Revenue, Year-over-Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:03 UhrAlsterResearch AG Update: Cancom AG - Share buyback provides downside protection
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare