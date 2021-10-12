checkAd

Notice of loss pursuant to Sec. 92 (1) AktG due to extraordinary write-down on the investment value of the US business
12.10.2021

Delbrück, Germany, October 12, 2021 - The Management Board of Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] expects that, based on the current status of the preparation of the financial statements for the 3rd quarter of 2021, it must be assumed according to its best judgment, that a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the company has been incurred. The loss is mainly attributable to the extraordinary write-down on the investment value of the recently sold US business including the North American subsidiaries.

The Company's Management Board expected the loss situation to be cured immediately by the planned sale of the automotive business and the granting of a further license in the industrial business. It is not foreseeable at the moment, however, when these measures will be implemented.

The Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened on the basis of the notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), is planned to be held in the near future. However, the Management Board will continue to press ahead with the implementation of measures that could lead to a significant improvement in the loss situation.

 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, agricultural and construction machinery and forklifts.

Voltabox is based in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany).

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.


Wertpapier


