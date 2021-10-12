checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer - Delivers on the top line

On the top line, Gerresheimer showed strong results slightly above expectations. Primary Packaging Glass delivered double-digit growth, supported by a continued recovery in the cosmetics business after COVID impacts.

Gerresheimer AG (Update)
 
Health Care

MCap EUR 2.8bn


BUY

PT EUR 102.00 (+30% potential)

 

Gerresheimer reported Q3 figures. The top line grew by a solid 10% organically, but margins were burdened by raw materials inflation. We keep estimates unchanged.  

 
 

What’s it all about?

On the top line, Gerresheimer showed strong results slightly above expectations. Primary Packaging Glass delivered double-digit growth, supported by a continued recovery in the cosmetics business after last year’s COVID-impacts, as well as growing demand for new high value glass products. However, profitability was again negatively impacted by higher energy and raw material costs. While price escalating clauses will help to mitigate some margin pressure, the management now expects to reach the lower end of its margin guidance (22-23% adj. EBITDA, eAR: 22,1%). This corresponds with our estimates. Consequently, we reiterate our DCF-based PT of EUR 102.00, as well as our rating (BUY).

Wertpapier


