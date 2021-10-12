checkAd

TradeZero, a Next-Generation, Active Trading Platform, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Through a Business Combination With Dune Acquisition Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 12:19  |  34   |   |   


  • Full-Featured Trading Platform With Highly Engaged, Loyal Community of Active Trader Clients on a Global Basis
  • Estimated Post-Transaction Enterprise Value of $556 Million, With an Estimated $160 Million in Cash to Fund Organic Growth and Operational Initiatives (Assuming No Redemptions)
  • TradeZero Expects to Generate $114 Million of Revenue and $48 Million of Adjusted Net Income1 in 2022
  • TradeZero Shareholders to Roll 100% of their Equity and Will Continue to be Led by Daniel Pipitone, Co-Founder & CEO of TradeZero Holding Corp.
  • Carter Glatt, CEO & Founder of Dune, to Join the TradeZero Board of Directors


NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeZero Holding Corp. (“TradeZero” or the “Company”), which through its U.S. and Bahamas based broker-dealers offers a next-generation trading platform targeting the global active trader community, and Dune Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: DUNEU, DUNE, DUNEW) (“Dune”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for their business combination, which would result in TradeZero becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company will be called TradeZero Global Inc. upon the closing of the business combination and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol, “TRAD”.

“Built By Active Traders, For Active Traders”, TradeZero was founded in 2015 by a team that leveraged decades of collective operating and trading experience to build a next-generation trading platform tailored to the needs of the ever-growing community of sophisticated traders. Active retail traders choose TradeZero and its subsidiaries for its professional-grade market access, sophisticated trading tools, and 24x7 live customer service. With its core offerings of U.S. equities, equity options, and its proprietary Short Locate Services (U.S. patent pending), TradeZero serves both domestic and international active traders, representing a robust and growing total addressable market.

Daniel Pipitone, Co-Founder and CEO of TradeZero, stated, “Fundamentally, we are a trading platform designed for the rapidly evolving demands of the individual active trader. As traders’ sophistication has increased across the retail community, we have built a new age system focused on providing the flexible capabilities needed to equalize the playing field when transacting in U.S. equities and equity options. We believe that we are in the early-innings of addressing an underserved end-market ripe for continued investment. As such, we are pleased to announce this milestone of a public listing and partnership with Dune, which we believe will accelerate our strategic direction to best capitalize on the expanding scope of active trading.”

