FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery Cell Manufacturing in the United States

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced the formation of a joint venture (“JV”) in the United States between Koch Strategic Platforms (“KSP”) and FREYR. The JV, which has a 50%/50% ownership structure, has been established to develop an initial 50 GWh of Gigafactory-scale battery cell manufacturing capacity in the U.S. based on 24M Technologies (“24M”) SemiSolid platform technology. The scale and scope of the targeted development would position the JV as one of the largest battery cell manufacturers in the U.S., using American-borne technology and the sustainable innovation of a premier U.S.-based, global industrial partner in KSP. This venture further progresses FREYR’s strategic focus of developing clean, localized battery cell production and supply chains to catalyze emerging energy technology adoption.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for FREYR as we advance our expansion strategy through the U.S. joint venture with KSP,” said Torstein Sjøtveit, FREYR’s Executive Chairman. “Our entire team is looking forward to collaborating with our U.S.-based strategic partners at Koch and 24M to bring clean, next-generation battery cell production to the U.S. at commercial scale.”

“We are pleased to announce the formation of the joint venture with FREYR and our investment in U.S.-based 24M,” said David Park, president of Koch Strategic Platforms. “This initiative could create jobs here in the U.S. and foster continued adoption of transformative energy technology.”

“KSP conducted diligence on the FREYR investment beginning in January 2021 when we participated as the largest investor in their PIPE offering. We are confident in the prospects of signing significant commercial offtake agreements in both the energy storage and EV sectors that will enable us to select a Gigafactory location in the U.S. next year,” said Jeremy Bezdek, managing director of KSP and FREYR board director.

In conjunction with the agreement, KSP and FREYR have invested $70 million in convertible promissory notes with 24M, under which KSP and FREYR will initially invest $50 million and $20 million, respectively. Upon closing of the convertible note financing, the JV entered into a new licensing agreement with 24M that will enable the JV to deploy 24M’s SemiSolid platform technology with conditional limited exclusivity in the U.S.