checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc VERBUND AG: VERBUND raises earnings forecast for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2021, 12:26  |  10   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VERBUND AG: VERBUND raises earnings forecast for 2021

12-Oct-2021 / 12:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The management of VERBUND AG is today announcing an increase in its earnings forecast for financial year 2021. In a significantly improved energy environment, based on the assumption of average own generation from hydropower and wind power for the remainder of the year, as well as the present opportunity and risk situation for financial year 2021, VERBUND expects reported EBITDA (equivalent to the EBITDA after adjustment of non-recurring effects) of between around €1,490m and €1,590m (previous forecast: around €1,310m to €1,410m) and a reported Group result of between around €740m and €810m (previous forecast: around €590m to €660m). VERBUND's planned payout ratio for financial year 2021 is between 45% and 55% of the Group result of between around €720m and €790m, after adjustment for non-recurring effects (previous forecast: around €580m to €650m).

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Verbund - Österreichische Elektrizitätswirtschafts-AG!
Long
Basispreis 81,68€
Hebel 12,26
Ask 1,08
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 96,93€
Hebel 9,49
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The increase in the earnings forecast is mainly attributable to above-average hydro conditions in quarter 3/2021, higher average sales prices as well as higher contributions to earnings from flexibility products.

Further details will be announced when the results for quarters 1-3/2021 are published on 4 November 2021.

Contact:

Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

12-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1240029

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1240029  12-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240029&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVerbund Akt.(A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc VERBUND AG: VERBUND raises earnings forecast for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast VERBUND AG: VERBUND raises earnings forecast for 2021 12-Oct-2021 / 12:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE today repaid its 25m EUR unsecured German bond due 2024 ahead of schedule
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Regenbogen AG: Anhebung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2021
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM beschließt Aktienrückkauf
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Criminal complaint against Fraser Perring et al.
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Strafanzeige und Strafantrag gegen Fraser Perring ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG erwirbt Wohnungsportfolio mit 152 Einheiten in München
DGAP-Adhoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Begebung einer neuen fünfjährigen Anleihe mit einem ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:29 UhrVerbund Raises Forecast After Above-Average Q3 Hydro Conditions
PLX AI | Analysen
12:26 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: VERBUND erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.09.21Steigende Energiepreise: Mit diesen Aktien profitiert man langfristig
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21Musterdepot & wikifolio – Update 39/2021
Smart Investor | Marktberichte
23.09.21Vergiss Kernfusion, Solar und Wind: Diese Energieaktie geht den einzig richtigen Weg
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 37/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen