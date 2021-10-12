checkAd

Jaguar Mining Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 12:30  |  16   |   |   

Operations Increase Production 12% Quarter over QuarterStrong Liquidity and Free Cash FlowTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announces interim gold production …

Operations Increase Production 12% Quarter over Quarter

Strong Liquidity and Free Cash Flow

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announces interim gold production results for the third quarter of 2021 ("Q3 2021"). Financial results for Q3 2021 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on or before November 15, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Vern Baker, President and CEO of Jaguar Mining stated: "Production improved to achieve levels near last year´s final quarters. Pilar is on track to produce at plus 12,000 ounces per quarter on a regular basis. Turmalina´s production moved back over 10,000 ounces per quarter matching the best quarters of the last several years. Investment in exploration is beginning to pay off as two projects are moving into the resource definition phase, one is moving into pre-feasibility work, and grass roots efforts on our joint venture tenements have generated multiple targets. The company is well positioned to move ahead with the projects we see potentially adding to our resources and then into our production profile. Positive cash flow from both operations funded our full suite of exploration and growth activities. We foresee a similar quarter in Q4 with additional spend on our growth portfolio."

Q3 2021 Operating Highlights

  • Consolidated gold production increased 12% quarter on quarter with 22,602 ounces produced compared to 20,212 ounces produced in Q2 2021. Production was lower compared to 24,094 ounces in Q3 2020. While tonnage performance was higher in Q3 2021, lower grades due to sequencing and stoping location resulted in less ounces produced than Q3 2020.
    • Pilar production improved to 12,337 ounces compared to 11,631 ounces produced in Q2 2021.
    • Turmalina production improved to 10,265 ounces compared to 8,581 ounces produced in Q2 2021.
  • Total definition, infill and exploration drilling was on plan at 18,693 metres, which was slightly higher than Q3 2020 at 18,055 metres drilled. Diamond Drilling remains on plan to provide growth in resources and reserves this year.
  • Total development of 2,615 metres for Q3 2021 was up from 2278 meters in Q2 2021 and consistent with Q3 2020 development of 2,701 metres.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash of $38 million compared to cash of $34 million on June 30, 2021. During the quarter, the Company paid a dividend of $2.3 million.

The table below summarizes Q3 2021 operating results compared to Q3 2020:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Mining Reports Third Quarter Operating Results Operations Increase Production 12% Quarter over QuarterStrong Liquidity and Free Cash FlowTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announces interim gold production …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...