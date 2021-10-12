Diversified Energy Company Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Sylvia Kerrigan to join its Board as an independent …

Sylvia's expansive professional experience complements the Board and includes more than a decade of board room experience and several decades as an executive for the energy, industrial and transportation sectors with demonstrated expertise in environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), merger and acquisition, regulatory, risk management, cybersecurity and information privacy matters.

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Sylvia Kerrigan to join its Board as an independent non-executive director, effective October 11, 2021.

Sylvia is the Executive Director for the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center for Energy, Law and Business at the University of Texas ("KBH Center"). Prior to joining the KBH Center in January 2017, she worked for Marathon Oil Corporation in various roles including compliance, public policy, corporate communications and information governance and most recently served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary until her retirement in 2017.

Prior to her dynamic roles at Marathon, Sylvia served in various domestic and international corporate, government and legal roles, including an appointment to the United Nations Security Council in Geneva, Switzerland. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Political Economy and English from Southwestern University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Texas.

Sylvia's appointment increases the size of the Board to eight members and further enhances the Board's diversity to 37% female and 63% independent. Additionally, Sylvia will immediately become a member of the Board's Nomination Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, David Johnson, Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Sylvia and her wealth of experience to Diversified's Board. Her appointment reflects the Board's commitment to fulfil the diversity-supportive recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review and Parker Review, and we are doing so well in advance of our 2022 Annual General Meeting as we originally communicated in our 2020 Reports and Accounts. Sylvia adds significant experience in a number of strategic areas for the Company and complements the Board's collective skills as we lead the Company on its forward-looking journey to deliver strategic growth and sustainable value to our stakeholders."

Sylvia J. Kerrigan, age 56, currently serves as a director for Team Industrial Services where she chairs the Corporate Governance & Nomination Committee and serves on the Audit Committee. She is also a former member of the Alta Mesa Resources board where she served on the Audit and Compensation committees.

Sylvia does not currently hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

This announcement has been made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

