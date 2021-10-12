RF Industries Receives $10 Million Follow-on Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer
Backlog now stands at $34.5 million
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of more than $10 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites. The Company received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year including orders in March, May and July.
"We are pleased to receive this latest substantial follow-on order from this tier-1 wireless carrier customer and appreciate their continued trust in us as an essential part of their infrastructure build plans," said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries. "This order is another significant win for our hybrid fiber solutions and highlights the increasing demand for our product offerings as wireless carriers accelerate their network build-outs.
"As I've noted before, over the past few years we have made investments in our go-to-market approach across the Company, and we now have products of various types actively shipping into every wireless Tier-1 carrier's network, as well as many of the largest tower and neutral host companies. OptiFlex is a unique hybrid fiber solution with a long track record of success that supports wireless carrier tower site upgrades, which are occurring around the world as carriers race to increase the speed and coverage of their networks. I especially appreciate the continued hard work of our team at Cables Unlimited in New York where the sales, engineering, design, and production of this product line occurs.
"We believe that OptiFlex, along with our small cell and DAC thermal cooling product and solutions offering, give us a robust product portfolio to address the wireless carrier market, as well as other market segments like wireline carriers, cable operators, and mobile edge computing. When layered on top of our growing run rate fiber and coaxial distribution business and our core OEM and industrial wiring harness offer, these key product areas continue to provide us a strong springboard for future revenue growth."
