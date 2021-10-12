RF Industries Receives $10 Million Follow-on Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer

Backlog now stands at $34.5 millionSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of …

Backlog now stands at $34.5 millionSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of …

Backlog now stands at $34.5 million SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of more than $10 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites. The Company received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year including orders in March, May and July. "We are pleased to receive this latest substantial follow-on order from this tier-1 wireless carrier customer and appreciate their continued trust in us as an essential part of their infrastructure build plans," said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries. "This order is another significant win for our hybrid fiber solutions and highlights the increasing demand for our product offerings as wireless carriers accelerate their network build-outs.