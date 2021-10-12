Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Clinical Trial in Japan

Both netarsudil 0.02% and ripasudil 0.4% are Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitors. They are designed to treat open-angle glaucoma and elevated IOP by increasing outflow of aqueous humor through the trabecular outflow pathway, the drainage pathway responsible for maintaining normal IOP in the eye.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (“netarsudil 0.02%”) versus ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate ophthalmic solution 0.4% (“ripasudil 0.4%”). The results showed that netarsudil 0.02% once daily was superior to ripasudil 0.4% twice daily in lowering intraocular pressure (“IOP”) at week four (p<0.0001), the primary endpoint for the study.

The clinical trial was a single-masked comparison of netarsudil 0.02% dosed once daily versus ripasudil 0.4% dosed twice daily in 245 subjects for four weeks. The baseline mean diurnal IOP was 20.5 and 20.8 millimeters of mercury (“mmHg”) in the netarsudil 0.02% and ripasudil 0.4% arm, respectively. At four weeks, netarsudil 0.02% reduced mean diurnal IOP by 4.7 mmHg (22.6%) from baseline compared to 3.0 mmHg (14.3%) with ripasudil 0.4% (p<0.0001).

Netarsudil 0.02% is known by the name Rhopressa in the United States and is approved for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Netarsudil 0.02% is known by the name Rhokiinsa in the European Union, where it is approved for the reduction of elevated IOP in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed our first Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan which further confirmed that netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% achieves impressive IOP-lowering efficacy in a patient population with lower baseline pressures. We believe that the statistically superior IOP-lowering of netarsudil versus the comparator in our study may suggest a very bright future for our product in Japan, a market where the comparator product is the only rho-kinase inhibitor commercially available. The IOP-lowering with netarsudil was consistent with that seen in the previous Phase 2 study conducted in Japan as well as in our ROCKET and MERCURY studies conducted in the United States for Rhopressa and Rocklatan, respectively. With its once-daily dosing and strong safety profile, we believe that netarsudil will fulfill an unmet need for these patients with lower baseline IOPs,” said Benjamin F. McGraw, III, Pharm.D., Interim Executive Chairman at Aerie.