checkAd

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Clinical Trial in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 12:30  |  15   |   |   

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (“netarsudil 0.02%”) versus ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate ophthalmic solution 0.4% (“ripasudil 0.4%”). The results showed that netarsudil 0.02% once daily was superior to ripasudil 0.4% twice daily in lowering intraocular pressure (“IOP”) at week four (p<0.0001), the primary endpoint for the study.

Both netarsudil 0.02% and ripasudil 0.4% are Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitors. They are designed to treat open-angle glaucoma and elevated IOP by increasing outflow of aqueous humor through the trabecular outflow pathway, the drainage pathway responsible for maintaining normal IOP in the eye.

The clinical trial was a single-masked comparison of netarsudil 0.02% dosed once daily versus ripasudil 0.4% dosed twice daily in 245 subjects for four weeks. The baseline mean diurnal IOP was 20.5 and 20.8 millimeters of mercury (“mmHg”) in the netarsudil 0.02% and ripasudil 0.4% arm, respectively. At four weeks, netarsudil 0.02% reduced mean diurnal IOP by 4.7 mmHg (22.6%) from baseline compared to 3.0 mmHg (14.3%) with ripasudil 0.4% (p<0.0001).

Netarsudil 0.02% is known by the name Rhopressa in the United States and is approved for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Netarsudil 0.02% is known by the name Rhokiinsa in the European Union, where it is approved for the reduction of elevated IOP in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed our first Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan which further confirmed that netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% achieves impressive IOP-lowering efficacy in a patient population with lower baseline pressures. We believe that the statistically superior IOP-lowering of netarsudil versus the comparator in our study may suggest a very bright future for our product in Japan, a market where the comparator product is the only rho-kinase inhibitor commercially available. The IOP-lowering with netarsudil was consistent with that seen in the previous Phase 2 study conducted in Japan as well as in our ROCKET and MERCURY studies conducted in the United States for Rhopressa and Rocklatan, respectively. With its once-daily dosing and strong safety profile, we believe that netarsudil will fulfill an unmet need for these patients with lower baseline IOPs,” said Benjamin F. McGraw, III, Pharm.D., Interim Executive Chairman at Aerie.

Seite 1 von 4
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Clinical Trial in Japan Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (“netarsudil 0.02%”) versus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(9) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(9) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit Retina Innovation Showcase
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the 39th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Interim Executive Chair and Departure of Chairman and CEO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Erik Pacyniak, Ph.D., D.A.B.T., as Director, Toxicology and Drug Disposition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Novel Dry Eye Product Candidate AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) Ophthalmic Solution Achieved Statistical Significance Over Multiple Symptoms and Signs in Successful Phase 2b Clinical Study for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Carolyn McAuliffe, Senior Director, Communications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten