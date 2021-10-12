How Clean is Your Air, Really?

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made many of us rethink the air we breathe indoors,” said Jason Bingham, president of Trane Technologies’ Residential HVAC business. “An important aspect of helping people feel safe indoors is alleviating airborne health risks, especially those related to viruses, bacteria, pet dander and other particles. But the first step is awareness and understanding of a home’s air quality. That’s why we’re pleased to integrate indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring with Trane Home, beginning with Awair Element.”

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) – a global climate innovator – is making it easier to understand and optimize home comfort, including the quality of air in your home.

Evidence suggests that inadequate ventilation and poor indoor air quality management can increase the risk of contaminants circulating in the home, including particulates, carbon dioxide, toxic chemicals, allergens, gases and pathogens – conditions that can encourage exposure to airborne viruses. Yet, each indoor environment is unique and may require a different solution, making indoor air quality monitoring key to indoor comfort and wellness.

By integrating Awair Element with the newly-launched Trane Home app, homeowners can monitor their indoor air quality status, while their Trane HVAC system works behind the scenes to automatically take action if levels fall below ideal conditions or a user’s personal settings.

With Trane Home, homeowners can remotely adjust their connected thermostats and set heating and cooling schedules, control lighting and manage appliances, door locks, security systems and more. They can also opt in to Diagnostics, a platform that connects Trane dealers with homeowners’ HVAC systems for remote monitoring and problem-solving with real-time performance data. The integration of IAQ monitoring devices also allows Trane dealers to access and make recommendations based on IAQ scores for those who opt in.

Awair Element is a device that tracks five air quality factors that can impact health, comfort and productivity – temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) and microscopic particulate matter (PM2.5) from cooking, wildfires or vehicle traffic.

As a global climate innovator, Trane Technologies helps ensure well-being and peace of mind by delivering sustainable solutions for homes, buildings and transportation. Trane Technologies offers a full range of innovative Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) solutions that assess the holistic needs of indoor spaces, mitigate specific issues, and manage ongoing effectiveness and efficiency through digital monitoring and integrated controls. Through its Center for Healthy & Efficient Spaces (CHES), the company convenes leading internal and external experts and actively engages partners to advance IEQ policy, strategies and solutions and boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world.

For more information about Trane Technologies and improving your home’s indoor air quality, visit Indoor Air Quality: Why Does Indoor Air Quality Matter.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

About Awair

Awair is a leader in the indoor air quality monitoring space and designs smart and intuitive monitoring solutions for homes, offices, schools, retail spaces and beyond. Their mission is twofold: to draw attention to the health impacts of poor indoor air quality and to empower users with the data, insight and tools they need to take control of the air they breathe. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has a second office in Seoul, South Korea. To learn more about the impact of indoor air quality and browse Awair’s solutions, visit getawair.com.

