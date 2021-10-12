Radian Launches Opens Doors Opens Hearts Fundraiser for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation

The Opens Doors Opens Hearts fundraiser brings awareness to the foundation’s mission of helping families with critically ill or injured children afford their rent or mortgage payments while their children are in treatment. Participants are encouraged to make a contribution and decorate their doors to spread awareness of the campaign. You can get involved at radianopensdoors.com .

For every $50 raised, Radian will send a door decoration kit to a child in the hospital, bringing much-needed cheer to the children and their families. Radian has also pledged to match donations made to the Opens Doors Opens Hearts fundraiser by October 22, 2021 as a part of its commitment to increasing support for important nonprofit organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Opens Doors Foundation is very close to our hearts at Radian, because we share a mission of protecting and ensuring the American dream of homeownership,” said Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We are proud to raise awareness for this incredible organization among our vast network of customers, peers, employees, and friends.”

All funds raised as part of the Opens Doors Opens Hearts fundraiser will support the foundation’s Home Grant program, which makes mortgage and rental assistance payment grants to parents and guardians with critically ill or injured children, allowing them to take the time they need to spend precious time together without jeopardizing their homes.

“This remains an especially difficult time for our Opens Doors families, as the pandemic has disproportionately affected them and created much greater demand for our support,” said Deborah Dubois, President of the MBA Opens Doors Foundation. “We are so very thankful for Radian’s unwavering support throughout the pandemic, and excited for the Radian Opens Doors Opens Hearts campaign to bring much needed cheer to children and their families and help the Foundation to carry on its meaningful work.”

Radian is a longstanding supporter of the Opens Doors Foundation. In 2019 the company helped the Foundation launch an alliance with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Radian has made a $400,000 commitment over four years to fund the Opens Doors partnership with CHOP.

Additionally, for over 10 years Radian has also been a lead sponsor of Concert MBA, a benefit concert and auction for the Opens Doors Foundation that has brought artists including John Ondrasik, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, James Taylor, and Sheryl Crow to the Annual MBA Convention. Radian will again be sponsoring the Concert MBA at the 2021 MBA Annual Convention & Expo in San Diego on October 19, 2021, featuring the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated band, OneRepublic.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

