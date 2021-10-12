BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving for the 15 th consecutive year. BJ’s has historically closed on the holiday to allow team members to enjoy the time with family and friends.

“For more than 15 years, the Thanksgiving holiday has been a day for our team members to spend time with family and friends and have an opportunity to rest and recharge in the midst of the busy holiday season,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Chief Operations Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We continue the tradition this year by closing our doors on Thursday, November 25 to show our incredible appreciation for our team members’ hard work and dedication, especially during a challenging year like this one.”

Members can still shop Black Friday deals online at BJs.com on Thanksgiving Day. BJ’s will re-open on Friday, November 26 at 7 a.m. for all members to enjoy the treasure-hunt experience and shop Black Friday deals in-club. Plus, this year, BJ’s members can dash for deals during the month of November on BJs.com and in-club. BJ’s is offering incredible, limited-time savings on the hottest gifts, TVs, tech, small appliances, home furnishings, toys and more.

Early bird deals are starting earlier than ever this year, with savings beginning on Nov. 4 and running all the way through Nov. 29. To find the latest Black Friday deals, pricing and an expanded selection, members can visit BJs.com/deals.

This holiday season, members can shop their way with BJ’s convenient shopping options, including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup. Plus, BJ’s is offering members a flexible and convenient way to finance holiday purchases over $99 with its buy now, pay later payment option powered by Citizens Pay. The buy now, pay later option is available for purchases made on BJs.com for delivery and with in-club pickup and curbside pickup.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005305/en/