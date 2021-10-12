Ault Global Holdings to Present at 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, will be presenting at 2:30PM PDT on October 13, 2021 on behalf of the Company to a live audience, while a prerecorded presentation is available to those participating in the conference virtually. Mr. Ault looks forward to reviewing the achievements made by the Company and its subsidiaries this past year including TurnOnGreen’s (formerly known as Coolisys Technologies) progress on its new commercial and residential electric vehicle chargers, the growth of Gresham Worldwide’s defense business, Ault Alliance’s progress with its cloud and enterprise data center initiatives and bitcoin mining operations, and the Company’s financial position, which is the best in its history. Mr. Ault will also provide an overview of its licensed California finance lender and investing initiatives, and the Company’s plans for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced today the Company will present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event , a three-day investor conference that is being held from today, Tuesday, October 12 through Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Registration to this virtual event is mandatory. To register, please use this link, LD Micro Main Event

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings with the SEC and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.

