NICE Actimize Named Category Winner for Suitability in 2021 WealthTechAsia Awards

As judged by an expert panel drawn from the wealth management industry and members of the WealthBriefing editorial team, NICE Actimize emerged as the 2021 Suitability Winner in supporting wealth advisors and asset managers through the successful implementation of its holistic surveillance solutions offerings. According to WealthTechAsia, “In a comprehensive and well-argued submission, NICE Actimize showed how it prioritized its investment in the Wealth Management and Suitability area, applying cloud, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to solving critical needs. This was the stand-out submission in this category that greatly impressed the judges.”

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, was named the winner in the “Suitability” category by WealthTechAsia Awards 2021. Sponsored by WealthBriefing, a publication of Clearview Financial Media and a leading global provider of business intelligence in the private banking and wealth management space, the awards program rewards achievement, top class performance, and innovation across Asia.

NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Suitability solution is part of the SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance platform and provides coverage for a broad range of sales practices issues, helping firms meet current global regulatory requirements and helping advisors align investment recommendations with client’s investment objectives and suitability profiles.

“As we continue to grow our commitment to the Asian market, we are seeing widespread adoption of our surveillance solutions. As wealth management firms adapt to new customer demands, NICE Actimize’s advancements in sales practices & suitability make this transition easier,” said Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE. “Firms can use our solutions to meet regulatory obligations while managing client risk on a more holistic level to encourage lifelong customer relationships, all while building a robust suitability compliance program. We thank the expert panel of judges for their acknowledgment of our Wealth Management solutions.”

“This year’s inaugural WealthTechAsia awards was a highly competitive launch addressing Asia’s most important wealth management concerns,” said ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris. “These awards recognize the very best operators in Asia wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Asia wealth management.”