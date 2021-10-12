Spectrum Brands Holdings to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on November 12, 2021

Spectrum Brands will conduct a live conference call and live webcast on November 12 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time), which will be hosted by David Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Smeltser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 before the markets open on Friday, November 12.

To access the live audio conference call, U.S. participants may call 877-604-7329 and international participants may call 602-563-8688. The conference call ID number is 5788343. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at www.spectrumbrands.com.

Following the call, a replay of the live webcast also will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, November 26. To access this replay, all participants may call 855-859-2056 and use the conference call ID number provided above.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Russell Hobbs, Black+Decker, Tetra, DreamBone, SmartBones, Nature’s Miracle, 8-in-1, FURminator, Healthy-Hide, Good Boy, Meowee! , OmegaOne, OmegaSea, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Rejuvenate, Black Flag, and Liquid Fence. Spectrum Brands, a member of the Russell 1000 index, generated fiscal 2020 net sales of approximately $4.0 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005543/en/