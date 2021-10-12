Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Verbund Raises Forecast After Above-Average Q3 Hydro Conditions (PLX AI) – Verbund new Outlook FY net income EUR 720-790 million vs EUR 580-650 million previously. Outlook FY EBITDA now up to EUR 1,490-1,590 million vs. EUR 1,310-1,410 million previouslyThe increase in the earnings forecast is mainly …



