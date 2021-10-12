checkAd

Verbund Raises Forecast After Above-Average Q3 Hydro Conditions

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Verbund new Outlook FY net income EUR 720-790 million vs EUR 580-650 million previously. Outlook FY EBITDA now up to EUR 1,490-1,590 million vs. EUR 1,310-1,410 million previouslyThe increase in the earnings forecast is mainly …

  • (PLX AI) – Verbund new Outlook FY net income EUR 720-790 million vs EUR 580-650 million previously.
  • Outlook FY EBITDA now up to EUR 1,490-1,590 million vs. EUR 1,310-1,410 million previously
  • The increase in the earnings forecast is mainly attributable to above-average hydro conditions in Q3, higher average sales prices as well as higher contributions to earnings from flexibility products, the company said
  • Full nine-month report is scheduled for Nov. 4
