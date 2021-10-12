Eleva Enters Clinical Development of Difficult-To-Express High-Potential Proteins
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 12.10.2021, 12:40 | 17 | 0 |
Freiburg (ots) - Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is entering
clinical phases with its own drug candidates, such as immune-regulating factor
H, as well as in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Its moss-based
platform is ideally suited to produce difficult-to-express but therapeutically
promising drug candidates.
Its recently expanded production capacity enables Eleva to conduct clinical
studies of its drug candidates. Among the first ones is factor H which will be
developed through phase II. Up to 2,500 l will be produced in state-of-the-art
single-use reactors at a GMP site.
clinical phases with its own drug candidates, such as immune-regulating factor
H, as well as in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Its moss-based
platform is ideally suited to produce difficult-to-express but therapeutically
promising drug candidates.
Its recently expanded production capacity enables Eleva to conduct clinical
studies of its drug candidates. Among the first ones is factor H which will be
developed through phase II. Up to 2,500 l will be produced in state-of-the-art
single-use reactors at a GMP site.
Eleva's moss-based platform offers unique advantages for recombinant protein
development, such as:
- Moss glycostructure naturally lacks core alpha-1,6 fucose - a known allergen -
while any other glycans can be "humanized". This leads to excellent organ
uptake.
- Being a plant, it will not be contaminated with animal pathogens, which
eliminates the need for antibiotics.
- The moss production system, haploid by nature, is based on an intact organism,
not on cell cultures. This guarantees exceptionally stable modifications.
Eleva is leveraging those advantages to produce complex proteins for future
therapies, such as 2nd generation oncological therapeutics, or
virus-like-particles (VLP) for vaccine development.
Ralf Smit, CBO of Eleva: "With production scaling up, we can now offer to
develop difficult-to-express therapeutic proteins in collaboration with partners
in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to our moss platform unlocking
the very promising potential of complex candidates for the benefit of patients."
About Eleva
Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its
pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique
moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,
replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug
candidates into clinical phases.
Contact:
eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter
mailto:pr@elevabiologics.com
Phone: +49 761 470 990
http://www.elevabiologics.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5044009
OTS: eleva GmbH
development, such as:
- Moss glycostructure naturally lacks core alpha-1,6 fucose - a known allergen -
while any other glycans can be "humanized". This leads to excellent organ
uptake.
- Being a plant, it will not be contaminated with animal pathogens, which
eliminates the need for antibiotics.
- The moss production system, haploid by nature, is based on an intact organism,
not on cell cultures. This guarantees exceptionally stable modifications.
Eleva is leveraging those advantages to produce complex proteins for future
therapies, such as 2nd generation oncological therapeutics, or
virus-like-particles (VLP) for vaccine development.
Ralf Smit, CBO of Eleva: "With production scaling up, we can now offer to
develop difficult-to-express therapeutic proteins in collaboration with partners
in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to our moss platform unlocking
the very promising potential of complex candidates for the benefit of patients."
About Eleva
Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its
pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique
moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,
replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug
candidates into clinical phases.
Contact:
eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter
mailto:pr@elevabiologics.com
Phone: +49 761 470 990
http://www.elevabiologics.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5044009
OTS: eleva GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0