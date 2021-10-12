Eleva Enters Clinical Development of Difficult-To-Express High-Potential Proteins

Freiburg (ots) - Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is entering

clinical phases with its own drug candidates, such as immune-regulating factor

H, as well as in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Its moss-based

platform is ideally suited to produce difficult-to-express but therapeutically

promising drug candidates.



Its recently expanded production capacity enables Eleva to conduct clinical

studies of its drug candidates. Among the first ones is factor H which will be

developed through phase II. Up to 2,500 l will be produced in state-of-the-art

single-use reactors at a GMP site.







development, such as:



- Moss glycostructure naturally lacks core alpha-1,6 fucose - a known allergen -

while any other glycans can be "humanized". This leads to excellent organ

uptake.

- Being a plant, it will not be contaminated with animal pathogens, which

eliminates the need for antibiotics.

- The moss production system, haploid by nature, is based on an intact organism,

not on cell cultures. This guarantees exceptionally stable modifications.



Eleva is leveraging those advantages to produce complex proteins for future

therapies, such as 2nd generation oncological therapeutics, or

virus-like-particles (VLP) for vaccine development.



Ralf Smit, CBO of Eleva: "With production scaling up, we can now offer to

develop difficult-to-express therapeutic proteins in collaboration with partners

in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to our moss platform unlocking

the very promising potential of complex candidates for the benefit of patients."



About Eleva



Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its

pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique

moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,

replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug

candidates into clinical phases.



Contact:



eleva GmbH

Fabienne Zeitter

mailto:pr@elevabiologics.com

Phone: +49 761 470 990

http://www.elevabiologics.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5044009

OTS: eleva GmbH





