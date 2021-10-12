checkAd

Eleva Enters Clinical Development of Difficult-To-Express High-Potential Proteins

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.10.2021, 12:40  |  17   |   |   

Freiburg (ots) - Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is entering
clinical phases with its own drug candidates, such as immune-regulating factor
H, as well as in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Its moss-based
platform is ideally suited to produce difficult-to-express but therapeutically
promising drug candidates.

Its recently expanded production capacity enables Eleva to conduct clinical
studies of its drug candidates. Among the first ones is factor H which will be
developed through phase II. Up to 2,500 l will be produced in state-of-the-art
single-use reactors at a GMP site.

Eleva's moss-based platform offers unique advantages for recombinant protein
development, such as:

- Moss glycostructure naturally lacks core alpha-1,6 fucose - a known allergen -
while any other glycans can be "humanized". This leads to excellent organ
uptake.
- Being a plant, it will not be contaminated with animal pathogens, which
eliminates the need for antibiotics.
- The moss production system, haploid by nature, is based on an intact organism,
not on cell cultures. This guarantees exceptionally stable modifications.

Eleva is leveraging those advantages to produce complex proteins for future
therapies, such as 2nd generation oncological therapeutics, or
virus-like-particles (VLP) for vaccine development.

Ralf Smit, CBO of Eleva: "With production scaling up, we can now offer to
develop difficult-to-express therapeutic proteins in collaboration with partners
in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to our moss platform unlocking
the very promising potential of complex candidates for the benefit of patients."

About Eleva

Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its
pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique
moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,
replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug
candidates into clinical phases.

Contact:

eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter
mailto:pr@elevabiologics.com
Phone: +49 761 470 990
http://www.elevabiologics.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5044009
OTS: eleva GmbH



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eleva Enters Clinical Development of Difficult-To-Express High-Potential Proteins Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is entering clinical phases with its own drug candidates, such as immune-regulating factor H, as well as in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Its moss-based platform is ideally suited to produce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Herbert Diess informiert sich über zukünftige Entwicklung der Elektromobilität in ...
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
Drei mit der EDF-Gruppe verbundene Unternehmen unterstützen gemeinsam die Energiewende in ...
Hugo Boss erzielt mit 4 Milliarden Impressionen in 4 Tagen die größte Social ...
Asservato-Umfrage: Große Unsicherheit bei der Lagerung von Edelmetallen (1) 
BetterUp, das größte Startup für psychische Gesundheit und Coaching weltweit, ...
Neue WE LOVE PLANTS-Desserts für die vegane Profiküche / Marktneuheiten für den Foodservice: HaYo - die Joghurtalternative und vegane Puddings in Großgebinden für den Foodservice
Artprice by Artmarket veröffentlicht seinen Marktbericht 2020/21 für zeitgenössische Kunst. Wir stehen kurz vor der Wiedereröffnung von Frieze und FIAC: in den letzten 21 Jahren nahm das Verkaufsvolumen auf dem Markt für zeitgenössische Kunst ...
Continentale Krankenversicherung: ConCEPT erweitert - bKV jetzt mit noch mehr Leistung und Service
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
SFC Energy präsentiert umweltfreundliche Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellentechnologie und ...
TUI Group beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden Euro zur ...
World Payments Report 2021: Banken müssen dringend die nächste Generation von Zahlungsdiensten einführen, um im ...
UmweltBank vor Kapitalerhöhung (FOTO)
Krise mit Ansage, Kommentar zum Erdgasmarkt von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Lieferkettengesetz: Gastbeitrag von Rechtsanwalt Holger Hembach zu den Auswirkungen für kleine Unternehmen (FOTO)
Herbert Diess informiert sich über zukünftige Entwicklung der Elektromobilität in ...
EANS-News: Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels
E-Mobilität: Ein Fall von Marktversagen / Monopole treiben Preise und verhindern Wettbewerb bei Stromladen / ...
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:10 UhrSteuerwahn im Finanzamt / So stark sind die Lohnsteuereinnahmen seit 2000 gestiegen (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
13:10 UhrWer bekommt heute einen Immobilienkredit? / Interhyp gibt fünf wichtige Tipps für die Immobilienfinanzierung
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
13:10 UhrDie Wechselzeit beginnt bald: Wie sich Handwerksbetriebe jetzt attraktiv für neue Mitarbeiter machen (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
13:09 UhrROUNDUP: Verfassungsgericht will neue Fragen zur Parteienfinanzierung klären
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:07 UhrBOMBAY SAPPHIRE raises a glass to nature's finest flavours with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new premium, handcrafted gin that celebrates Murcian citrus
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:06 UhrBundeskartellamt fordert mehr Wettbewerb beim Ladestrom für E-Autos
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:06 UhrCureVac Pulls Covid Vaccine from Review to Focus on Second-Generation Program
PLX AI | Analysen
13:06 UhrGilat to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 9th  
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:05 UhrDeutsche Anleihen legen leicht zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13:05 UhrHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten