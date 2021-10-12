checkAd

Wolverine Power Cooperative and Clenera Announce Contract for Largest Solar Array in Southwest Michigan

Boise, Idaho (ots/PRNewswire) - Clenera and Wolverine Power Cooperative
(Wolverine) today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between
Wolverine and Clenera's affiliate, Gemstone Solar LLC. Gemstone Solar is
scheduled to be commercially operational by the end of 2023, and will deliver
150 MWac (180 MWdc) of clean energy to Wolverine
(https://www.wolverinepowercooperative.com/) members. Clenera
(http://www.clenera.com/) , a developer of large-scale solar and storage
projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will
manage construction and operation of Gemstone Solar.

Wolverine is Michigan's leader in new renewable energy-currently providing
members with power that is 60 percent carbon-free. Wolverine's current renewable
portfolio includes more than 210 MW of wind and solar. Wolverine is pleased to
continue growing that portfolio with the addition of the Gemstone Solar project.

"Wolverine's mission is to provide reliable and competitive power to its
member-cooperatives," said Eric Baker, President & CEO of Wolverine Power
Cooperative. "We are proud to build on our 70-year history with significant
additional commitments to responsible, sustainable and carbon-free projects like
Gemstone Solar."

Gemstone Solar will occupy approximately 1,000 acres of land in Cass County,
Michigan. Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2023. It is estimated
that 350 construction jobs will be created.

Once operational, Gemstone Solar will generate 150 MWac of reliable,
cost-competitive, and clean energy to Wolverine's members, generating enough
energy to supply more than 24,000 Michigan homes.

"Clenera has seen great success in Iowa and Indiana over the last several years,
so we are excited to partner with Wolverine Power Cooperative to expand into
Michigan and provide clean energy to their customers," commented Jared McKee.
"Not only are we increasing renewable energy in the state, we are also seeing
significant growth at Clenera, which Gemstone Solar demonstrates."

About Wolverine Power Cooperative

Wolverine Power Cooperative is a generation and transmission cooperative serving
the wholesale power supply and transmission needs of seven member-owners:
Cherryland Electric Cooperative (Grawn); Great Lakes Energy (Boyne City);
HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative (Portland); Midwest Energy &
Communications (Cassopolis); Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op (Onaway); Spartan
Renewable Energy (Cadillac); and Wolverine Power Marketing Cooperative
(Cadillac). Learn more by visiting http://www.wolverinepowercooperative.com/
