Lazard Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2021, totaled approximately $272.6 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $6.3 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $2.6 billion and net outflows of $1.3 billion. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $277.9 billion.

As of:

September 30, August 31,

20211 2021

Equity $219,268 $228,838

Fixed Income 47,187 48,217

Other 6,117 5,760

Total AUM $272,572 $282,815

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

