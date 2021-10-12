checkAd

Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is commencing today, through a subsidiary, a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN). On Sept. 30, 2021, Merck announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acceleron.

Upon the successful closing of the tender offer, stockholders of Acceleron will receive $180 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer, without interest and less any required tax withholding. Following the purchase of shares in the tender offer, Acceleron will become a subsidiary of Merck.

Merck will file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which provides the terms of the tender offer. Additionally, Acceleron will file with the SEC a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 that includes the recommendation of the Acceleron board of directors that their stockholders accept the tender offer and tender their shares.

The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Nov. 10, 2021, unless extended in accordance with the merger agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC. The closing of the tender offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of shares representing at least a majority of the total number of Acceleron’s outstanding shares, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

