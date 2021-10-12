checkAd

Pentair to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on October 26

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its third quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the company's website (www.pentair.com) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 along with conference number 2892974. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on November 26, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

About Pentair plc

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

