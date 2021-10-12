checkAd

Fiore Gold Achieves Annual Production Guidance for Third Consecutive Year and Reports Record Gold Production for Fiscal Q4 2021

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company's fourth fiscal quarter ("Q4") and the full fiscal year 2021 which …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company's fourth fiscal quarter ("Q4") and the full fiscal year 2021 which ended September 30th, 2021, for its Pan open pit mine in White Pine County, Nevada.

Full Year and Q4 Operating Highlights

(all figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

  • Full-year gold production of 45,397 ounces, achieving the midpoint of our 44,000-47,000 ounces guidance range
  • Record Q4 gold production of 13,527 ounces
  • Full-year gold sales of 45,341 gold ounces at an average realized price of $1,807 per ounce
  • Record Q4 sales of 13,506 gold ounces at an average realized price of $1,790 per ounce
  • Closing cash balance of $22.9 million, an increase of $4.4 million from June 30, 2021, and zero corporate debt
  • Full-year mined ore production of 14,047 tons per day at a stripping ratio of 1.5 and grade of 0.45 grams per tonne, or 0.013 ounces per ton; ore tons mined and grade within guidance, strip ratio below the guided 1.8:1
  • Q4 mined ore production of 16,639 tons per day at a stripping ratio 1.5 and grade of 0.41 grams per tonne, or 0.012 ounces per ton
  • 388,461 hours worked in the fiscal year 2021 at a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") of 3.1
  • Pan Mine achieved one million hours worked without a lost time injury in January 2021

Full Year Organic Growth Highlights

  • At Pan, reported a two year mine life extension, continuing our history of replacing mine depletion through successful exploration
  • Additionally at Pan, constructed the Phase 3 heap leach pad with first ore placed in July 2021, providing substantial capacity for the added mine life
  • Acquired the past-producing Illipah project, extending our Nevada land holdings to a total of 222 square kilometers or 55,000 acres
  • At Gold Rock, we continued our resource expansion and metallurgical drilling program in support of a Feasibility Study. Given our drill success to date, we recently approved an expanded resource drilling program aimed at continued expansion of the Gold Rock mineral resource. We expect to issue the Feasibility Study during calendar Q4 2022 with production at Gold Rock expected in the second half of 2024.

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO commented, "Backed by our consistently strong operating performance, we continue to put capital back into our Nevada assets. We have invested in Pan's future, adding two years of mine life and substantial heap leach capacity, and are planning a significant investment in resource expansion drilling at Pan over the next year. At the same time, we have meaningfully advanced Gold Rock with extensive drilling to progress the Feasibility Study. Given our exploration success, we have elected to add approximately 130,000 feet of drilling aimed at continued expansion of the Gold Rock mineral resource. We believe the modest extension to the Feasibility timeline is well justified given the opportunity to grow the resource. Further, we have added a valuable third Nevada asset to our portfolio, the Illipah project. Despite the ongoing investment, our cash balance and share count have remained steady, our working capital has improved, and we remain debt free. Our financial flexibility is allowing us to advance our goal of having Pan and Gold Rock operate in unison."

Seite 1 von 4
Fiore Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiore Gold Achieves Annual Production Guidance for Third Consecutive Year and Reports Record Gold Production for Fiscal Q4 2021 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company's fourth fiscal quarter ("Q4") and the full fiscal year 2021 which …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.10.21Aus Minus wird Plus...: Wochenrückblick KW 40-2021 – Volatilität hält weiterhin an!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
04.10.21Neue CEO Updates!: Commodity-TV war für Sie aktiv und hat drei CEO-Updates aufgenommen!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
03.10.21Volatilität hält an...: Wochenrückblick KW 39-2021 – Was für eine Woche!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
28.09.21Fiore Gold Files Amended Golden Eagle Technical Report
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Fiore Gold Files Amended Gold Rock Technical Report
Accesswire | Analysen
15.09.21Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report
Accesswire | Analysen