Resgreen Group Attends The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL To Showcase Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and BotWay Express Software

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the showcasing of Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and BotWay Express Traffic Control Software at The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL October 26th - 28th, 2021.

"This is an exciting time for RGGI. We will be exhibiting [Booth 1105] at The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL to showcase PullBuddy with our state-of-the art BotWay Express (BWE) Traffic Control and Monitoring Software. Coordinating with another light load transport AMR, PullBuddy will be demonstrating the multiple navigation capabilities of the versatile BWE software interoperating between vehicles. These are truly unprecedented times. We are excited to be on the cutting edge of technology and providing outstanding solutions for manufacturing facilities unique to most AMRs," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International, Inc.