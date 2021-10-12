checkAd

Resgreen Group Attends The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL To Showcase Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and BotWay Express Software

Autor: Accesswire
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the showcasing of Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and BotWay Express Traffic Control Software at The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL October 26th - 28th, 2021.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the showcasing of Flagship AGV, PullBuddy and BotWay Express Traffic Control Software at The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL October 26th - 28th, 2021.

"This is an exciting time for RGGI. We will be exhibiting [Booth 1105] at The Assembly Show in Rosemont, IL to showcase PullBuddy with our state-of-the art BotWay Express (BWE) Traffic Control and Monitoring Software. Coordinating with another light load transport AMR, PullBuddy will be demonstrating the multiple navigation capabilities of the versatile BWE software interoperating between vehicles. These are truly unprecedented times. We are excited to be on the cutting edge of technology and providing outstanding solutions for manufacturing facilities unique to most AMRs," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International, Inc.

PullBuddy is RGGI's flagship AGV (Autonomous Guided Vehicle) encompassing Industry 4.0 capabilities with a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr. BotWay Express (BWE), is a state-of-the-art traffic control and monitoring software that controls the entire AGV/AMR/AGC/Smart Peripherals, handles transport orders, allocates vehicles, determines when and where to charge, and selects paths/routes for different transport assignments. Transport orders are generated through manual input, digital I/O or via wireless virtual buttons, or by WMS/WES/WCS.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.



