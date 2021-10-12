Infinite Ore Starts Exploration on Jackpot Lithium Project and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target …

The ground crew sampled spodumene bearing pegmatites more than 300 m north-east of the 2018 drilling area. The pegmatites were observed over a strike length of approximately 900 m and appear to continue under cover to the north-east and under a small lake to the south-west. Infinite Ore is designing a drill program to test extensions of the Jackpot lithium deposit.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target areas on its Jackpot lithium project. The areas of interest were generated from a recent high resolution geophysical survey completed on the Jackpot property. The survey, conducted by Novatem Airborne Geophysics, identified several east-west trending anomalies that reflect structures like that of the Jackpot lithium deposit itself.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "I am very pleased that we have identified pegmatite dykes outside the known Jackpot historical deposit area. These dykes appear to have extensive strike length and represent excellent targets for follow up exploration."

St- Amour continued, "Our ground crew also investigated and sampled other areas on the property where additional pegmatite dykes were identified and need further investigation. Pegmatite dykes tend to occur in swarms and given the area has a thick overburden there is excellent potential to discover numerous other mineralized pegmatites, leading to additional drill targets. Our goal is to get aggressive on exploring the Jackpot project and to identify the lithium potential on this highly prospective package."

The Company's 100% owned Jackpot project is near the Georgia Lake lithium deposit, for which Rock Tech Lithium Inc. recently announced its intent to develop a lithium sulphate production facility located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Jackpot property contains known pegmatite showings, including two that contain historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O*.

Figure 1: Geophysical map of the Jackpot project.

Foto: Accesswire

Sale of Eastern Vision

On the corporate front, the Company is pleased to report that the sale of the Eastern Vision project to Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is progressing. The parties are working towards getting all necessary approvals for the sale with an anticipated closing in November 2021. Upon closing, the Company will receive 4,000,000 common shares of Trillium and a cash payment of $175,000.