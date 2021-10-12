checkAd

Snipp Interactive Inc. To Present at the LD Micro Conference on October 13

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that Snipp has been …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that Snipp has been invited to present at the LD Micro Main Event conference in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air on October 13 at 12:30pm EST. The Company will also have a virtual presentation that will be broadcast by LD Micro for anyone who is unable to attend in person. While at the conference, the Company will provide details on its business plan to continue to expand into other markets and segments as well as provide more clarity of the strength and leverage of the SnippCARE Platform. Snipp's management will also be conducting one-on-one in person meetings with conference attendees.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600+ companies have presented to a large community of analysts and investors. For more information about attending the LD Micro conference either virtually or in person, please visit: https://me21.mysequire.com/

"We are looking forward to showcasing Snipp to new and existing investors and also sharing exciting details of Snipp's growth strategy," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO.

About Snipp:
Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Snipp Interactive Inc.
Jaisun Garcha
Chief Financial Officer
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667676/Snipp-Interactive-Inc-To-Present-at- ...

Snipp Interactive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Snipp Interactive
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snipp Interactive Inc. To Present at the LD Micro Conference on October 13 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that Snipp has been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Snipp Interactive Inc. Delivers Record Sales Bookings for the Third Quarter at USD $5.7MM, Highest in Its History
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Renewal Contracts with 4 Marquee Clients Worth USD $1.12MM
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM
Accesswire | Analysen
15.09.21Snipp Interactive Secures EUR 200,000+ Contract with Leading Pan European Luxury Pet Supplier; Reports Year To Date International Revenues of over USD $1.5MM for The First Time In Three Years
Accesswire | Analysen